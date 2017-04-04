World, America

Shock for Indian techies: Programmers no longer eligible for H1-B visas in US

PTI
Published Apr 4, 2017, 12:07 pm IST
Updated Apr 4, 2017, 12:37 pm IST
The ruling reverses old guidelines set by the US, and will have far reaching implications for thousands of Indian techies.
US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
 US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

Washington: The US has ruled that being a simple computer programmer would no longer qualify as a specialist profession, which is a must for the issue of a H-1B work visa, in a move that could have far reaching implications for thousands of Indians applying for such a visa.

The ruling reverses the US' more than decades and a half old guidelines, that were issued in the context of addressing the new millennium needs.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has ruled that an entry level computer programmer position would not generally qualify as a position in a "specialty occupation".

The clarification on what constitutes a "specialty occupation" superseding and rescinding its previous guidelines of December 22,2000 was issued by the USCIS through a new policy memorandum on March 31.

The move could have far reaching implications on thousands of Indians applying for H-1B work visas for the next fiscal beginning October 1, 2017, the process for which started yesterday.

Issued just one business day before the USCIS started accepting H-1B visa petitions, the policy memorandum titled 'Rescission of the December 22, 2000 Guidance memo on H1B computer related positions,' has sent shocked waves across the companies and immigration attorneys, as their application was based on the 2000 guidelines on what constitutes a specialty occupation.

"The fact that a person may be employed as a computer programmer and may use information technology skills and knowledge to help an enterprise achieve its goals in the course of his or her job is not sufficient to establish the position as a specialty occupation," the USCIS Policy Memorandum ruled.

"Thus, a petitioner may not rely solely on the (current version of the) Handbook (that describes specialty occupation) to meet its burden when seeking to sponsor a beneficiary for a computer programmer position.

Instead, a petitioner must provide other evidence to establish that the particular position is one in a specialty occupation," the memorandum said.

According to the USCIS, the December 22, 2000 memorandum entitled 'Guidance memo on H-1B computer related positions' is not an accurate articulation of current agency policy.

"USCIS is rescinding it to prevent inconsistencies in H-1B and H-1B1 adjudications between the three service centers that currently adjudicate H-1B petitions," it said.

The USCIS argued that the 2000 memorandum was based on 1998-1999 and 2000-01 editions of the Occupational Outlook Handbook, which is now obsolete.

The 2000 memorandum, it said, did not accurately portray essential information from the Handbook that recognised that some computer programmers qualify for these jobs with only "2-year degrees."

While the memorandum did mention beneficiaries with "2-year" degrees, it incorrectly described them as "strictly involving the entering or review of code for an employer whose business is not computer related."

The Handbook did not support such a statement, it said. As such, "it is improper to conclude based on this information that the USCIS would "generally consider the position of programmer to qualify as a specialty occupation," the memorandum told USCIS personnel involved in adjudication of H-1B applications and petitions.

The Bureau of Labour Statistics in its Occupational Outlook Handbook identifies 10 different kinds of computer and information technology (IT) occupation.

Topping the list is computer and information research scientists with a doctoral or professional degree, who normally invent and design new approaches to computing technology and find innovative uses for existing technology.

They study and solve complex problems in computing for business, medicine, science, and other fields. The H1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows American firms to employ foreign workers in occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. The technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year.

In 2015 their median salary was USD 110,000. It is followed by Computer network architects (whose median salary in 2015 was USD 100,000), Computer programmer (USD 79,530), Computer support specialist (USD 51,000).

The median salary for Computer systems analysts was USD 85,500 followed by Database Administrators (USD 81,000), Information Security Analysts (USD 90,000), network and computer systems administrators (USD 77,000), Software developers (USD 100,000) and web developers (USD 65,000).

Tags: us citizenship and immigration services, computer programmer, indian techies, computer programmers, h-1b visas, donald trump
Location: United States, Washington

Related Stories

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

Trump administration announces steps against H-1B visa fraud

Trump had promised to end the lottery system for H1B visas, which gives each applicant an equal chance at 65,000 positions.
04 Apr 2017 8:36 AM
Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna

H-1B system needs 'common sense' reforms: Indian-American Congressman

Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna said, many Americans believe the H1B visa programme needs to be reformed.
30 Mar 2017 11:33 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

The five day festival celebrates the river which is intrinsic to economic and socio-cultural aspects of the state (Photo: PTI)

Vibrant display of culture at Assam's river festival
Eiswelt Gelato in Westminster are the founders of animal shaped gelatos that inspired by cartoon characters too. (Photo: Instagram/Eiswelt Gelato)

These ice creams with a twist will brighten your day
Sebastian, a French bulldog and Luna, a Pomeranian became a couple a while back but their recent engagement photoshoot gives love a whole new meaning because they are so much in love. (Photo: Instagram/sebastianlovesluna)

This engagement photoshoot of two dogs is just adorable
Creative photographer Rich McCor takes his penchant for travelling and art by creating amusing papercuts for famous structures and locations in the world. (Photo: Instagram/paperboyo)

Photographer gives popular destinations an artistic touch with paper cutouts
The Humane Society International's Director of Companion Animals and Engagement rescued 48 dogs from a South Korean meat farm recently and have given them new homes. (Photo: AP)

Adorable dogs rescued from meat farms are given new homes
Intricate rangoli designs in the streets and on doorsteps are a part of the traditional festivities on this annual event (Photo: Debashish Dey)

'Gudi Padwa' celebrations create a vibrant milieu of tradition in Mumbai
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Sachin Tendulkar sings ‘cricket wali beat pe’ with Sonu Nigam

Sachin Tendulkar has also named nearly all of his teammates in the song and thanked all the players. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

WhatsApp’s latest update is going to make your life easier

(Representational image)
 

Future of dating: Wearable that tells you if someone is checking you out

(Image: Ripple)
 

VHP demands removal of scene showing 'pregnant' Akshara's marriage in film

Akshara Haasan, Vivaan Shah and Gurmeet Choudhary in the poster of 'Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana.'
 

Here’s how you can win the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 at 1 rupee

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
 

Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan ready for IPL debut with Sunrisers Hyderabad

Afghanistan cricketers Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan will make their IPL debut as they gear up to play for defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 10. (Photo: PTI / ICC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Flood-stricken Colombia mourns as death toll climbs to 273

Colombian National Army, soldiers carry a victim on a stretcher, after an avalanche of water from an overflowing river swept through the city as people slept. (Photo: AP)

Would 'find place' in efforts to reduce Indo-Pak tensions: US envoy

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley (Photo: AP)

US college student dies after choking at pancake-eating contest

Caitlin Nelson was from Clark, New Jersey, and was a junior majoring in social work at the Roman Catholic school in Fairfield. (Photo: Facebook)

Trump administration announces steps against H-1B visa fraud

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

Donald Trump campaign adviser met with Russian intel operative

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham