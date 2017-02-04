World, America

Denied entry after visa ban, Iranian baby to be allowed into US for heart surgery

AP
Published Feb 4, 2017, 9:51 am IST
Updated Feb 4, 2017, 9:51 am IST
New York Governor Cuomo announced on Friday evening that Manhattan's Mount Sinai Hospital will perform the surgery at no cost.
Last weekend, the baby girl's family tried to enter the country with a tourist visa through Portland, Oregon, but they were abruptly turned back. (Photo: Representational Image/AP)
 Last weekend, the baby girl's family tried to enter the country with a tourist visa through Portland, Oregon, but they were abruptly turned back. (Photo: Representational Image/AP)

New York: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says a 4-month-old Iranian infant banned from entering the United States for life-saving heart surgery under President Donald Trump's order will now be allowed to travel to New York for the emergency procedure.

Cuomo announced on Friday evening that Manhattan's Mount Sinai Hospital will perform the surgery at no cost.

Last weekend, the baby girl's family tried to enter the country with a tourist visa through Portland, Oregon. But they were abruptly turned back as natives of one of seven Muslim-majority countries whose citizens are banned under the president's executive order.

Private funds will cover travel costs for the infant and her family, as well as their New York stay.

Cuomo worked with the International Refugee Assistance Project to secure the waiver of Trump's order.

Tags: us visa ban, iranian baby, heart surgery

Sports Gallery

Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
We are just four days into 2017, but there have already been a number of swashbuckling centuries scored in Test cricket. Here’s our list of five of the best 100s in 2017 so far. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

First 5 Test centuries of 2017
While PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik clinched medals at the Rio Games, the rise of young Indian golfer Aditi Ashok and gymnast Dipa Karmakar were the highlights of the year 2016. (Photo: AP / BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Successful Indian women athletes this year
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You might not be able to use Gmail from February 8, confirms Google

If you continue to use Chrome Browser v53 or lower on the older operating systems, your Gmail could be vulnerable to attacks and you won’t be able to get any security patches or bug fixes.
 

I remove my pants as soon as my director says pack-up: Shah Rukh Khan

SRK will soon start work on Anand L Rai's untitled next.
 

IPL 2017 player auction to be held on February 20

The IPL teams can have a maximum of 27 players including 9 overseas players. A maximum of 76 players, including 28 overseas, can be bought in the auction. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Prince Charles unveils Green App for Indian farmers

Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne. (Photo: AP)
 

Video: Pakistan's latest viral sensation shows off 'eye popping' skills

Last year, I was doing something and I touched my eye and the eyeball popped out (Photo: YouTube)
 

This intimacy coach sells sexual satisfaction without offering sex

Valerie doesn't offer sexual services (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US sanctions on Iran after missile test

Iran has refused visas for US athletes who are due to compete in an international wrestling tournament in Tehran. (Representational Image)

Donald Trump mulling action on religious freedoms

White House press secretary Sean Spicer, however, said the administration has no such plan to issue a directive on this issue. (Photo: AP) (Representational Image)

Majority of Americans want Barack Obama back as President: poll

Less than two weeks into Donald Trump's presidency, a majority of Americans want Barack Obama back as President with a significant percentage of voters already thinking that the real estate tycoon-turned-politician should be removed from office, according to a new poll. (Photo: AP)

Can Donald Trump’s ‘America First’ policy spur growth without immigrants?

People rally with flags at Brooklyn Borough Hall as Yemeni bodega and grocery-stores shut down to protest US President Donald Trump's Executive Order banning immigrants and refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Yemen in New York. (Photo: AFP)

Canada in shock, but united after Quebec mosque attack: Justin Trudeau

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Quebec premier Philippe Couillard, Quebec city mayor Regis Labeaume and Montreal mayor Denis Coderre pay their respects to three victims of the mosque shooting during their funeral in Montreal. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham