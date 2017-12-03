search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli brought up his record sixth Test double hundred India continue to dominate the Sri Lanka bowlers on Day 2 of the third Test. (Photo: PTI) LIVE| IND vs SL 3rd Test Day 2: Visitors lose Karunaratne, de Silva
 
World, America

Hawaii sounds test siren alerting possible nuclear strike from N Korea

AP
Published Dec 3, 2017, 1:10 pm IST
Updated Dec 3, 2017, 1:10 pm IST
Hawaii is one of the closest states to North Korea, and its large military presence could make it more of a target.
A siren blared across Hawaii for the first time since the end of the Cold War in an effort to prepare tourists and residents for a possible nuclear attack from North Korea. (Photo: AP)
 A siren blared across Hawaii for the first time since the end of the Cold War in an effort to prepare tourists and residents for a possible nuclear attack from North Korea. (Photo: AP)

Honolulu: A siren blared across Hawaii on Friday for the first time since the end of the Cold War in an effort to prepare tourists and residents for a possible nuclear attack from North Korea.

The state is the first to bring back the Cold War-era warning system, Hawaii emergency management officials said. The wailing siren sounded for a minute after the usual testing of the steady alert for tsunamis and other natural disasters that Hawaii residents are used to hearing.

Emergency officials, like they do after every monthly test, were gathering information about whether any sirens malfunctioned or were too soft, said Vern Miyagi, administrator of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency.

There was little reaction from people on famous Waikiki Beach, where the test sounded like a distant siren.

"I was out in the ocean playing around and I heard this siren," said tourist Tom Passmore from Calgary, Canada, adding that he didn't think much of it.

"I think it's a good idea," he said of the test, "but judging by everyone's reaction around here nobody moved."

The possibility of a strike is remote but it's important to be prepared, Gov. David Ige said this week.

Ige said the new test will ensure the public knows what they should do in case of an imminent attack. If a missile is launched, residents and tourists would have less than 20 minutes to take shelter, officials said.

The state delayed the test for a month to let people know it would be happening, Miyagi said. Hawaii turned to public service announcements on TV and radio, town hall meetings, information on agency websites and media stories.

Honolulu resident Mark Valdez was taking a walk in Ala Moana Beach Park during the test. He said he's heard some information about the test but "I wouldn't know what to do," if there was an emergency.

Nearby in the park, Thomas Hanes and his wife sat in hammocks as the sirens sounded. "We heard it quite clearly and it was effective," he said. "I just didn't know what it was for."

The Los Angeles residents, who stopped in Hawaii on their way to Australia, hadn't heard any information about the test.

"I assumed it was a test," Hanes said.

"I thought if it is a nuclear missile attack, there's nothing I can do about it, so I'm just going to relax," he added.

The test comes the same week that North Korea fired a powerful nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile it calls the Hwasong-15, leading analysts to conclude the nation has made a jump in its missile capability.

The weapon would have a range of more than 8,100 miles (13,000 kilometers), easily reaching the US mainland.

Hawaii is one of the closest states to North Korea, and its large military presence could make it more of a target. The island of Oahu is home to US Pacific Command, the military's headquarters for the Asia-Pacific region. It also hosts dozens of Navy ships at Pearl Harbor and is a key base for the Air Force, Army and Marine Corps.

Miyagi has previously said a nuclear strike on Hawaii would result in thousands of deaths, thermal radiation, severe damage to critical infrastructure and other chaos.

The tests will continue on the first business day of every month. If the siren sounds because an attack is imminent, residents and tourists should get inside and stay tuned for further instructions, officials said.

Hawaii no longer has any nuclear shelters. When the Cold War ended, funding for maintaining them ran out as the threat of attack ended.

Karen Lindsay and Carolyn Fujioka, of Honolulu, continued eating their lunch during the test after a stand-up paddleboard session in Ala Moana Beach Park.

They thought about how if this was a real emergency, there wouldn't be any time to do much.

"It's great to alert us, I guess to say our last goodbyes, which is basically all you can do," Lindsay said. "You just hope it never comes to that."

Tags: nuclear strike, nuclear attack from north korea, hawaii emergency management agency, siren
Location: United States, Hawaii, Honolulu




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

OnePlus announces 5T Star Wars Limited Edition

The slider button now comes in Red colour, and we might see some pre-loaded Star Wars theme and ringtones on the device.
 

WhatsApp's new feature to give more power to group admins

Earlier, WhatsApp launched the picture-in-picture mode (PiP), where users can now play YouTube videos directly within the app.
 

Serial record-breaker! Virat Kohli sails past Lara with 6th Test double ton

Virat Kohli sailed past Brian Lara’s record 5 Test double tons as captain as he brought up his sixth Test double ton in the span of last 17 months. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Sri Lanka hit by Virat Kohli, Murali Vijay and Sadeera Samarawickrama forehead blow

When Murali Vijay tried to pull a short delivery on the first day of the third and final Test, it hit Sadeera Samarawickrama flush on crest of his helmet. He was immediately taken off the field and sent to the hospital for precautionary scans. (Photo: BCCI)
 

LIVE| IND vs SL 3rd Test Day 2: Visitors lose Karunaratne, de Silva

Virat Kohli brought up his record sixth Test double hundred India continue to dominate the Sri Lanka bowlers on Day 2 of the third Test. (Photo: PTI)
 

Virat Kohli or Joe Root? Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed picks his favourite cricketer

arfraz Ahmed recently revealed that Team India captain Virat Kohli was one step ahead of England skipper Joe Root in terms of the fitness level.(Photo: AP / AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US: 3-yr-old goes missing from bed, cops believe body found in creek

Mariah was reported missing from her bedroom on Monday, which led to a massive multi-agency search that also included hundreds of volunteers. (Photo: Facebook/Onslow County Sheriff Office)

US pulls out of UN's Global Compact on Migration, cites 'inconsistent' provisions

President Trump determined that the US would end its participation in the Compact process that aims to reach international consensus at the UN in 2018. (Photo: AP/File)

Jared Kushner advised Michael Flynn to contact Russia

A protester holds up a sign after Michael Flynn arrived at the US Federal Court in Washington on Saturday.

Tattoo leaves doctor in ‘ethical mess’

Tattoo “Do Not Resuscitate” confused doctors if they should honour the tattoo or save the patient. (Photo: Pixabay)

Indian-American journalist to run against Democrat in 2018 election

Vandana Jhingan, who is a journalist, will challenge Democrat Indian-American Raja Krishnamoorthi, 44, who was elected to the US Congress for the first time in 2017’s Congressional elections. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham