Cyberbullied for her weight, US teen shoots herself in front of family

Texas City: Brandy Vela, a high school student killed herself in front of her family at their home in Texas City on Tuesday, after being continuously cyberbullied through fake Facebook accounts.

According to a report in CNN, 18-year-old Brandy was bullied for her weight, and people would mock her by saying mean things to her like calling her ‘fat’ and ‘ugly’.

"People would make up fake Facebook accounts and they would message her and she wouldn't respond and they would still come at her," Brandy’s sister Jackie said.

After she shot herself, Brandy was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her organs, including her eyes, were recovered.

Texas City Police Capt. Joe Stanton said that detectives were interviewing the family and will be contacting people the family believes are suspects.

Brandy’s sister Jackie said that she had changed her phone number and reported the bullying to police, but was told they couldn't help her as it was all done through an app which was untraceable.

"Today's young adults and teenagers have grown up with technology and they have access to it 24/7. Many times they become very bold over technology and text things they would never say directly to someone's face," said Melissa Tortorici, the communications director for the Texas City Independent School District where Brandy was a high school senior.