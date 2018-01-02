Psychic predicts Donald Trump’s impeachment in 2018

Washington: A psychic has seen a black cloud over the White House and interpreted it as a sign that US President Donald Trump will be impeached in 2018

The Australian psychic Georgina Walker made the prediction. Mr Trump recently marked his first year in office.

The ‘psychic to the stars’ foresees a ‘very rocky’ year ahead for Mr Trump amid the FBI’s investigation into Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 US election. “[I see] an impeachment,” she told a TV show on Monday.

“I saw a ball and chain around his ankle. I saw President Clinton’s shadow over him, so he went through that process, but he escaped it.”

She continued: “There is a black cloud over the White House this year ... I feel it’s a rocky, rocky year. He may just escape through the impeachment proceedings as Clinton did. But there’s enough to take him down.”

She earlier predicted Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton as well as Beyonce and Jay Z.