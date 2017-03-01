World, America

New Trump order drops Iraq from travel ban list: officials

AP
Published Mar 1, 2017, 9:49 am IST
Updated Mar 1, 2017, 9:50 am IST
Officials said six countries, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen will remain on the travel ban list.
The administration's decision follows pressure from the Pentagon and State Department. (Photo: Representational Image/AP)
Washington: US officials say President Donald Trump's new immigration order will remove Iraq from the list of countries whose citizens face a temporary U.S. travel ban.

Four officials say the administration's decision follows pressure from the Pentagon and State Department. They had urged the White House to reconsider Iraq's inclusion given its key role in fighting the Islamic State group.

Trump is expected to sign the new order on Wednesday. It is designed to replace an earlier Trump order that was blocked by federal courts.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss the order before it is signed.

They said six countries, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen will remain on the travel ban list.

