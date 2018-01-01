search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

They give lies, deceit in return for billions in aid: Trump tears into Pak

PTI
Published Jan 1, 2018, 7:38 pm IST
Updated Jan 1, 2018, 7:38 pm IST
In his new South Asia Policy, Trump called for tougher measures against Pak if it fails to cooperate with US in its fight against terrorism.
'No partnership can survive a country's harbouring of militants and terrorists who target US service members and officials,' Trump had said. (Photo: AP)
 'No partnership can survive a country's harbouring of militants and terrorists who target US service members and officials,' Trump had said. (Photo: AP)

Washington: In a scathing attack, President Donald Trump on Monday accused Pakistan of giving nothing to the US but "lies and deceit" in return for USD 33 billion aid and said Islamabad has provided "safe haven" to terrorists.

"The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools," Trump said in a strongly worded tweet.

 

"They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!" Trump said in his first tweet of the year.

This is the strongest attack that has come from the US president. His remarks came days after the New York Times reported that the US is considering withholding USD 225 million in aid to Pakistan reflecting its dissatisfaction with the latter's reluctance in the war against terrorism.

In November, the US had strongly condemned release of the Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed by Pakistan and had demanded his immediate re-arrest and prosecution, warning that there would be "repercussions" for bilateral ties if Islamabad fails to take "decisive action" against the JuD chief.

Saeed, who carries a USD 10 million American bounty on his head for terror activities, walked free after the Pakistan government decided against detaining him further in any other case.

In his new South Asia Policy in August, Trump had called for tougher measures against Pakistan if it fails to cooperate with the US in its fight against terrorism.

"We can no longer be silent about Pakistan's safe havens for terrorist organisations, the Taliban, and other groups that pose a threat to the region and beyond. Pakistan has much to gain from partnering with our effort in Afghanistan. It has much to lose by continuing to harbour criminals and terrorists," Trump had said in his South Asia Policy speech.

Noting that in the past, Pakistan has been a valued partner, Trump had accused it of providing shelter to the same organisations that try every single day to kill Americans. "We have been paying Pakistan billions and billions of dollars at the same time they are housing the very terrorists that we are fighting. But that will have to change, and that will change immediately," Trump had said.

"No partnership can survive a country's harbouring of militants and terrorists who target US service members and officials. It is time for Pakistan to demonstrate its commitment to civilisation, order, and to peace," he had said.

Pakistan has repeatedly denied that there are any terrorist safe havens inside its territory. Both its officials in Islamabad and inside the United Nations in New York assert that there are no terrorist safe havens. However, the top American leadership insists that there has been no change in Pakistani behaviour on this front that that it is fast running out of patience.

In December, the Pentagon warned Pakistan of unilateral action if Islamabad did not act. In a surprise visit to Afghanistan before Christmas, US Vice President Mike Pence had issued a stern warning to Pakistan, for which using non-state actors against its two neighbours - India and Afghanistan - has been part of its national security policy.

"For too long Pakistan has provided safe haven to the Taliban and many terrorist organisations, but those days are over," Pence told American troops at the Bagram airbase in Afghanistan where he made an unannounced trip on December 21.

"President Trump has put Pakistan on notice," he had said.

Afghanistan's Ambassador to the US Hamdullah Mohib welcomed Trump's tweet. "A promising message to Afghans who have suffered at the hands of terrorists based in Pakistan for far too long," Mohib tweeted.

Tags: donald trump, taliban, pak funds terrorism, pak provides safe havens to terrorists, hafiz saeed, trump's new year tweet, pak threat to afghanistan, mike pence
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here are the most mispronounced words of 2017

Rounding out the top 10 list of mispronounced words in the US are 'bokeh', 'dotard', 'fibromyalgia', 'Namibia', 'nuclear', 'Puerto Rico' and 'Pyongyang'. (Photo: AP)
 

When Vidhu Vinod Chopra asked Vidya to ‘cut her long nose’, Balachander rejected her

Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Vidya Balan's 'Parineeta' also starred Sanjay Dutt and Saif Ali Khan.
 

Sunburn ushers in New Year with Martin Garrix, Afrojack

Event saw the audience getting in a more euphoric mood when the World No 1 DJ shouted out, “India is like second home to me.”
 

The one where Twitter goes wild that 'Friends' is coming to Netflix

Hit TV show Friends will soon be coming to Netflix. (Photo: Facebook / Friends)
 

5 ways to take your breaks at work

Tips on how to take a much needed break at work. (Photo: Pexels)
 

A frozen Niagara Falls looks like a magical wonderland

Visitors take photographs at the brink of the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, as cold weather continues through much of the province on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Foreign tourists among 12 dead in Costa Rica plane crash

The aircraft, a single-propellor Cessna 208 Caravan belonging to the Nature Air domestic airline, came down in a mountainous area near the Pacific coastal beach town of Punta Islita in the country's Guanacaste peninsula, (Photo: AP)

It is so cold in US that sharks are dying

Two sharks were found dead on a shoreline. (Photo: Via web)

Russia’s probe makes US ‘look very bad’; quicken the procedure: Trump

Donald Trump added that he was not concerned about the ongoing investigation, which his lawyers insisted would be finished by Thanksgiving, as ‘everybody knows’ there was no Russian collusion. (Photo: File)

No action, no money: US to cut USD 255 mn aid to Pak for neglecting terror

The US, which has provided Pakistan more than USD 33 billion in aid since 2002, said in August that it was withholding the USD 255 million until Pakistan did more to crackdown on terrorist groups. (Photo: File/Representational)

2 dead, including shooter, in workplace gunfire in Southern California

A SWAT team searched the rest of the building and no other victims were found. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham