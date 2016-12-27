Nigeria: Mob kills female suicide bomber after her bomb vest fails

The woman was lynched to death by an irate mob after she failed detonating her vest. (Photo: Facebook/Idris Ali Father)

Maiduguri: A female suicide bomber was lynched to death by a livid mob on Monday after her bomb vest failed to detonate at the Kasuway Shanu cattle market in Maiduguri in northeastern Nigeria.

According to a report in Mail Online, two suicide bomb attacks were planned by militants to maximise the number of casualities in the central district of Kasuwa.

While the first woman managed to successfully detonate her vest, a livid mob found the second woman trying to detonate hers. Police defused and removed the bomb after the woman met her death at the hands of the mob.

Police also confirmed that the first suicide bomber died in her attack and the second bomber was lynched by the mob.

The incident occurred around 8:40 am local time on Monday. The report also stated no organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack.

However, security forces were stated to believe that the two bombers belonged to the militant group Boko Haram, said the report.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier claimed that the military had cleaned out Boko Haram’s main base successfully in the Sambisa forest.

"I was told by the Chief of Army Staff that the Camp fell at about 1:35 p.m. on December 23, and that the terrorists are on the run, and no longer have a place to hide. I urge you to maintain the tempo by pursuing them and bringing them to justice," he was quoted as saying by Mail Online. He added that the victory was the final blow to the militant outfit.

Nevertheless, despite being pushed to the forest by the army in recent months, the group was reported to have staged bombings in the northeast and in neighbouring Niger and Cameroon. In one such incident, a suspected Boko Haram suicide bomber killed two people in Cameroon on Sunday, said the article

The militant group is said to have killed 15,000 people and displaced over two million people during an insurgency that lasted seven years, to create an Islamic state governed by a severe interpretation of the Sharia law in the northeast of Africa's most populous nation.