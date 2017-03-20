World, Africa

Plane with 45 onboard crash-lands in south Sudan, 14 injured

AFP
Published Mar 20, 2017, 7:39 pm IST
Updated Mar 20, 2017, 9:04 pm IST
The manager of South Supreme Airlines said he did not have any information except that there were 40 passengers and 5 crew members.
The aircraft was completely burned out except for the tail, clearly bearing the insignia of local carrier South Supreme Airlines. (Photo: Facebook)
 The aircraft was completely burned out except for the tail, clearly bearing the insignia of local carrier South Supreme Airlines. (Photo: Facebook)

Juba: A passenger jet carrying 45 people crash-landed in South Sudan's north-western city of Wau on Monday, leaving at least 14 people injured, government and airport officials said.

"The weather is not good. Visibility was not good up to now and (the plane) was landing from the east to west then it just crashed (off) the runway. The pilot I think was not seeing the runway well," said Paul Charles, an engineer at Wau airport.

Images circulating on social media showed thick black smoke billowing from the aircraft, which was completely burned out except for the tail, clearly bearing the insignia of local carrier South Supreme Airlines.

"Right now we have the ambulance which has just come out from the airport and we have received 14 patients being rushed to hospital in stable condition," said State Information Minister Bona Gaudensio.

It was not clear if the rest of the passengers were alive or dead. "There were 40 passengers and five crew (on board) that is all. I don't have any information," said Gabriel Ngang, the manager of South Supreme Airlines. He said the plane had taken off from the capital Juba.

Tags: south sudan plane crash, plane crash

Technology Gallery

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pujara-Saha partnership is the best I have seen, says Virat Kohli

Cheteshwar Pujara (202) and Wriddhiman Saha (117) steered India to 603 for nine against Australia and gave the team a substantial 152-run lead. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly in ‘conflict of interest’ as per new BCCI constitution?

Rahul Dravid, who is the coach of the India A side, also has a mentor role with IPL side Delhi Daredevils, which means that he can be in a direct conflict of interest. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: Chimp filmed cleaning dead son's teeth for first time

A female chimpanzee sitting down near the dead body of a young male, selecting a firm stem of grass, and intently removing debris from his teeth. (Photo: Youtube)
 

India vs Australia, 3rd Test: Handscomb, Marsh help Australia draw Ranchi Test

Australia, who began their second innings 152 runs adrift of the hosts, were in deep trouble after being reduced to 63-4 in Ranchi before Peter Handscomb (72 not out) and Shaun Marsh (53) put on 124 for the fifth wicket. (Photo: AP)
 

This major feature makes its official comeback on WhatsApp

Android users have started receiving the WhatsApp update that brings the text ‘Status’ feature back.
 

Video: Man sprinting faster than a train is taking over the internet

He managed to board the same train (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Africa

Plane with 45 onboard crash-lands in south Sudan, 14 injured

The aircraft was completely burned out except for the tail, clearly bearing the insignia of local carrier South Supreme Airlines. (Photo: Facebook)

Egypt's el-Sissi to meet Trump in Washington in early April

This will be Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi's first visit to Washington since taking office in 2014. (Photo: AP)

4 dead in northeastern Nigeria suicide bombing, 8 injured

The violence has triggered a dire humanitarian crisis in northeast Nigeria. (Photo: AP)

Zimbabwe: 4-yr-old's eyes gouged out by stepmother for bed-wetting

A photograph has emerged to back the claim that the child was beaten up by his father's wife. (Representational Image)

Boko Haram's Abubakar Shekau reappears, criticises Cameroon 'lies'

Boko Haram's elusive leader Abubakar Shekau. (Photo: Videograb)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham