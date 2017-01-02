World, Africa

Female Moroccan migrant attempts to enter Spain in a suitcase, held

The woman was found and arrested in Ceuta, a Spanish enclave next to Morocco in north Africa.
The woman inside the suitcase. (Photo: Twitter | @Nicobande_)
Ceuta: A 19-year-old female Moroccan migrant curled up in a suitcase, was caught by the border police as she was trying to get smuggled into Spain.

The woman was found and arrested in Ceuta, a Spanish enclave next to Morocco in north Africa, Mirror reported.

The incident was occurred after more than 1,100 desperate migrants attempted to get across the border fence into the Spanish territory, just hours into 2017.

They were met with border police and a barbed wire fence.

The attempt failed, but two of the migrants were allowed entry into Ceuta for treatment at the hospital.

Ceuta and Malilla, the two Spanish enclaves in Spain often become the entry points for the African migrants into Europe.

However, of late, Spain has received some criticism from human rights groups for turning the migrants back to Morocco in case of such incidents.

Tags: immigration, refugee, migrant, suitcase

