Lenovo fingerprints can be vulnerable

Lenovo has acknowledged that its Fingerprint Manager Pro can be hacked and the company is looking into it. This vulnerability has been identified by the company for its Windows 7, 8 and 8.1 and not Windows 10. This breach allows hackers to access the sensitive data of the users, including Windows’ login credentials and passwords.

The company says Fingerprint Manager Pro is a utility for Windows 7, 8 and 8.1 that allows users to log into their PCs or authenticate to configured websites using fingerprint recognition. This sensitive data on these PCs is currently using a weak algorithm, which contains a hard-coded password and is vulnerable to hackers.

The effected devices include models of ThinkPad L560, P40 Yoga, P50s,T440, T440p, T440s, T450, T450s, T460, T540p, T550, T560, W540, W541, W550s, X1 Carbon (Type 20A7, 20A8), X1 Carbon (Type 20BS, 20BT), X240, X240s, X250, X260, Yoga 14 (20FY), Yoga 460, M73, M73z, M78, M79, M83, M93, M93p, M93z,E32, P300, P500, P700, P900.

The company is providing a patch for now and users need to know that the patch is only required on Windows versions prior to Windows 10.