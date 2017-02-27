Technology, Mobiles and Tabs

Nokia relaunches iconic 3310 mobile model

AFP
Published Feb 27, 2017, 8:41 am IST
Updated Feb 27, 2017, 9:02 am IST
The new Nokia 3310 will be available at a price of €49 (approx. under Rs 3,500)
Arto Nummela shows the new re-launched Nokia 3310 (Photo: AP)
 Arto Nummela shows the new re-launched Nokia 3310 (Photo: AP)

Finnish brand Nokia, a former mobile star, on Sunday launched three new Android smartphones and unveiled a revamped version of its iconic 3310 model more than a decade after it was phased out.

Unlike the original, which was known for its sturdiness, the new Nokia 3310 will allow web browsing.

The new version will bring back its predecessor's popular "Snake" game and distinctive ringtones, said Arto Nummela, the head of Finnish start-up HMD Global which will produce the phone under a licensing agreement with Nokia.

"The telephone will allow you to talk for 22 hours, ten times more than the original," he said during a presentation in Barcelona on the eve of the start of the Mobile World Congress, the world's biggest mobile phone show.

Launched in 2000, Nokia's original 3310 sold nearly 120 million units worldwide before it was discontinued in 2005, making it one of the world's best-selling mobile phones.

Analysts said resurrecting the popular model was a clever way for HMD Global to relaunch Nokia's brand.

"HMD launched three new smartphones and an iconic mobile. It is a way to create a halo effect around the other models by reviving talk about the Nokia brand," said Thomas Husson, a mobile analyst at Forrester.

In addition to the new 3310, HMD presented three new smartphones, the Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 which will sell for different prices.

The Nokia 6 was already available in China and will now go on sale globally.

"We think (Nokia) could take 5 per cent of the global smartphone market by the end of 2019. But it needs to get big quick or it won't work," said CCS Insight's device specialist and chief of research, Ben Wood.

Nokia was the world's top mobile maker between 1998 and 2011 but was overtaken by South Korean rival Samsung after failing to respond to the rapid rise of smartphones.

Its telephone brand remains widely recognised, especially in developing markets.

Now a leading telecom equipment maker, Nokia sold its entire handset business to Microsoft Corp in 2014.

Last year HMD bought Microsoft Mobile's handset business and the right to use the Nokia brand.

Under the agreement, Nokia will receive royalty payments from HMD for sales of every Nokia branded mobile phone or tablet.

Tags: nokia, nokia 3310, hmd global, mwc 2017

Related Stories

The rumour has it that HMD will announce three to four phones in the Barcelona.

Nokia: Everything you need to know about its big comeback

HMD global will have exclusive rights to use Nokia name on its phones.
23 Feb 2017 2:25 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha and Udit Narayan.

Snapped: Stars at SRK's Yash Chopra Memorial Award ceremony
Bollywood stars were spotted at various locations in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina, Kangana, Alia, Varun, others spread their glamour around
Tiger Shroff was present at the Super Fight League on Friday where he displayed his impressive fight moves with his mother Ayesha and sister Krishna cheering him on. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Super Fight League: Tiger stuns with his abs, kicks as mother, sister cheer on
Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Central Excise Day celebrations that were held in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Jacqueline, Nawazuddin, others arrive in style for Central Excise Day
Kangana Ranaut and other celebrities were spotted arriving for a screening of the film 'Rangoon' late Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana looks beautiful as she, celebs arrive for Rangoon screening
The trailer of Abbas-Mustan's 'Machine', which marks the debut of Abbas Burmawalla's son Mustafa, was released on Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Machine trailer: Abbas-Mustan unveil Mustafa as he makes debut with Kiara
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No starry tantrums: MS Dhoni to stay in CAB academy in Kalyani

MS Dhoni staying at the Bengal Cricket Academy in Kalyani would mean a big security concern, but the hosts Cricket Association of Bengal was leaving no stone unturned and said the venue was well-equipped. (Photo: PTI)
 

Oscars: Priyanka sizzles in silver apparel, nominee Dev Patel arrives with mom

The actors dazzled in their respective red carpet moments. (Photo: AFP)
 

Samsung announces Galaxy Tablet, two Books, S8 launch date, and more

At a separate event from the MWC in Barcelona and held at the Palau de Congressos de Catalunya, Samsung, the Korean tech giant launched the next tablet the Galaxy S3 and two two-in-one convertible notebooks.
 

MS Dhoni could have still played Test cricket: Mohammad Kaif

MS Dhoni led Jharkhand to a 78-run victory against Chattisgarh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. (Photo: AP)
 

PM Modi salutes 'divyang' athletes in Mann ki Baat

PM Narendra Modi with the Rio Paralympics medallists. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: Thrilling footage of tigers taking down a drone goes viral

They seem to have mistaken it for food (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Mobiles and Tabs

TCL carries flickering BlackBerry flame with new phone launch

The new BlackBerry Key One

Huawei seeks to exploit Samsung gap with new smartphone

Huawei unveiled the P10 and larger P10 Plus at the annual Mobile World Congress in the Spanish city of Barcelona on Sunday. (Photo: AFP)

Samsung launches new tablets in flagship phone hiatus

The Galaxy Tab S3 and the Galaxy Book were presented at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

BlackBerry launches its last smartphone, KEYone

BlackBerry is providing the Smart Keyboard, which has a fingerprint sensor on the spacebar as well as capacitive touch on the entire keyboard grid for scrolling.

Leaked: Is this what the Sony Xperia (2017) may look like?

(Image: Evan Blass/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham