Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge 'Black Pearl' variant to release in India in Jan

Samsung is reportedly planning to release the new ‘Black Pearl’ variant of its 2016 flagship Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge in India in January.

Earlier this month, Samsung added ‘Black Pearl’, a seventh colour variant, to its Galaxy S7 Edge smartphone, exclusively available in the 128GB variant.

According to a report by Korean Herald, Samsung has introduced the new colour variant to the nine-month-old Galaxy S7 to compete with the Apple latest iPhone releases—Jet Black and Matte Black iPhone 7 models. The reports had claimed that the new Galaxy S7 variant would serve as an asset to Samsung to overcome the sale loss it experienced following the discontinuation of Note 7.

The Samsung Galaxy S7 model will now be available in White, Gold, Silver, Pink Gold, Onyx Black with a matte finish, and the newly launched glossy ‘Black Pearl.’