Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ highlights: promises better cameras, AR Emoji and more

Samsung on February 25 launched its first flagship smartphone - Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, a day ahead of MWC 2018, in Barcelona. The latest S9 series comes packed with improved hardware and software and with Augmented Reality support. The phone's improved cameras are touted as the biggest highlight of the two handsets. The company says that the phone's camera comes with advanced sensors and dedicated chipset that allows object recognition and Augmented Reality emojis. Moreover, the new Galaxy S9 can also record ultra slow motion videos, at 960 fps. The Galaxy S9 sports a 5.8-inch QHD+ Curved Super AMOLED 18.5:9 display, 3000mAh battery, 4GB RAM, and a fast Dual Pixel 12MP autofocus f/1.5-f/2.4 sensor along with OIS.The smartphones are slated to be available in select markets starting March 16. Here's a look at some of the Galaxy S9 and S9+ features.

Highlights

- The Galaxy S9+ will feature a dual camera system with a rear wide angle and telephoto lens. It also has dual Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS).