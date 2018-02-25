Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ highlights: promises better cameras, AR Emoji and more

Samsung on February 25 launched its first flagship smartphone - Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, a day ahead of MWC 2018, in Barcelona. The latest S9 series comes packed with improved hardware and software and with Augmented Reality support. The phone's improved cameras are touted as the biggest highlight of the two handsets. The company says that the phone's camera comes with advanced sensors and dedicated chipset that allows object recognition and Augmented Reality emojis. Moreover, the new Galaxy S9 can also record ultra slow motion videos, at 960 fps. The Galaxy S9 sports a 5.8-inch QHD+ Curved Super AMOLED 18.5:9 display, 3000mAh battery, 4GB RAM, and a fast Dual Pixel 12MP autofocus f/1.5-f/2.4 sensor along with OIS.The smartphones are slated to be available in select markets starting March 16. Here's a look at some of the Galaxy S9 and S9+ features.
Highlights
- Both the smartphones have the Infinity Display similar to last year's handsets.
- The latest Galaxy S9 features an 'uninterrupted display.'
- The S9 will be available in four colour variants.
- The Galaxy S9 features a dual aperture that can switch between a f/2.4 and f/1.5 aperture and can adjust swiftly as per the light conditions depending on the light. There's a DRAM chip that will offer four-times better data processing performance. There's also a new slow motion mode.
- The Galaxy S9+ will feature a dual camera system with a rear wide angle and telephoto lens. It also has dual Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS).
- Both the phone are dust and water resistant.
-You can create your own AR Emoji using front and back camera on the phones. You can customise your emoji after generating it and can also add voice messages to your emoji. The S9 is also said to generate 18 personalised emojis and can be shared them through third-party apps such as WhatsApp.
- DJ Koh highlighted the advancements in the field of technology - Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Internet of Things, powerful processor.
-Taking about Bixby, the tech giant has also improved Bixby digital assistant. It now comes with real-time language translation support. It will even let you know you the nutrition level when you point the camera at a food item. The company says that Bixby 2.0 will come later this year.
- As for the screen, the Galaxy S9 sports a 5.8-inch display whereas the bigger S9+ sports a 6.2-inch screen. Both phones also have stereo speakers. The speakers are tuned by AKG produced Dolby Surround.
- Both the units boast the latest chipset and high-speed LTE networks and support fast wireless charging.
- Samsung S9 and S9+ will be available from March 16 and S9 Enterprise Edition will also be available on the same. The Samsung Galaxy S9 cost around $719.99 (approximately Rs 46,600) for the unlocked model, the Galaxy S9+, on the other hand, will cost around $839.99 (approximately Rs 54,400) for the unlocked model. To know more about the latest Samsung Galaxy S9 series, don't forget to read our launch article.