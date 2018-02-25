Check out the Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ in its full glory: Promo video leaked

Samsung is all set to unveil the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+ tonight, a day ahead of MWC 2018, in Barcelona.

Samsung is all set to unveil the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+ tonight, a day ahead of MWC 2018, in Barcelona and we are still witnessing the leaks. It seems that someone has accidentally published a full-length promo video, as per GSMArena. It was promptly taken down, of course, but Slashleaks was able to grab it.

The video focuses on an Enterprise or multi-tasking/business approach to the Galaxy S9. It does, however, disclose the main slogan for the S9 — "The Phone. Reimagined."

The video shows off the phones cameras, eye-scanning features, hardware, water resistance, fingerprint readers, a new way to group apps for multi-tasking and an Enterprise Edition. Interestingly, Samsung is promising up to four years of security updates for the S9 duo, but it seems to be applicable to those who get the Enterprise Edition package.

