search on deccanchronicle.com
Technology, Mobiles and Tabs

Check out the Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ in its full glory: Promo video leaked

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 25, 2018, 10:28 am IST
Updated Feb 25, 2018, 3:08 pm IST
It seems that someone has accidentally published a full-length product promo video.
Samsung is all set to unveil the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+ tonight, a day ahead of MWC 2018, in Barcelona.
 Samsung is all set to unveil the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+ tonight, a day ahead of MWC 2018, in Barcelona.

Samsung is all set to unveil the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+ tonight, a day ahead of MWC 2018, in Barcelona and we are still witnessing the leaks. It seems that someone has accidentally published a full-length promo video, as per GSMArena. It was promptly taken down, of course, but Slashleaks was able to grab it.

The video focuses on an Enterprise or multi-tasking/business approach to the Galaxy S9. It does, however, disclose the main slogan for the S9 — "The Phone. Reimagined."

 

The video shows off the phones cameras, eye-scanning features, hardware, water resistance, fingerprint readers, a new way to group apps for multi-tasking and an Enterprise Edition. Interestingly, Samsung is promising up to four years of security updates for the S9 duo, but it seems to be applicable to those who get the Enterprise Edition package.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

Tags: samsung, galaxy, galaxy s9, galaxy s9+




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Visakhapatnam – Beat the Budget with Air Asia

Soar into the land beyond dreams with AirAsia
 

LG re-introduces LG V30 as V30S, with additional storage and AI capabilities

LG V30 ThinQ Edition – Moroccan Blue variant.
 

Sridevi's death highlights lack of cardiac arrest treatment for women

Sridevi. (File Photo)
 

Colosseum goes red: Christians in Rome gather to condemn Pak’s blasphemy laws

Hundreds gathered on a rainy night outside the Roman amphitheatre that is a symbol of the martyrdom of early Christians to hear the husband and daughter of Asia Bibi. (Photo: File)
 

Study reveals dating app Tinder facilitates infidelity

Infidelity is quite common among college-aged adults as they grow and learn about relationships. (Photo: Twitter/Tinder)
 

Huawei P20 Plus leaked renders show off iPhone X-like notch

Huawei has already sent out press invitations for its March 27 event, where the two smartphones are expected to be unveiled.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Mobiles and Tabs

Samsung to launch Galaxy S9, S9+ today in Barcelona: Everthing you need to know

The rumours so far have painted a picture of a premium smartphone that could give the iPhone X a serious run for its money.

OnePlus 6 previewed: iPhone X-like notch, dual camera and more

Leaked renders of Oppo R15 (credit: Weibo)

Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Mi Max 2: Which is a better choice at Rs 13,999?

If a good camera is one of your primary requirements, the Redmi Note 5 Pro is a better choice.

Mi Max 3 rumoured with massive 7-inch display and iris scanner

If rumours are to be believed, the Mi Max 3 could be the second Xiaomi smartphone to have Qi wireless charging after Mi 7. (Photo: XDA Developers)

Leak: Nokia's alleged Android One handset shows up ahead of MWC

Nokia 7 Plus renders (Image: Slashleaks)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham