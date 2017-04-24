Technology, Mobiles and Tabs

Nokia 3310: launch date in India, availability, price and more

If HMD Global chose to make Nokia phones in India, it is likely to cost low
Nokia 3310 will be available in four colour variants—Warm Red, Yellow, both with a gloss finish, and matte finished Dark Blue and Grey.
Finish company HMD Global, which owns the right to market the Nokia brand, unveiled a revamped version of the iconic Nokia 3310 at the Mobile World Conference in late February over a decade after it was phased out .

The Nokia 3310, at the time of its global announcement, was expected to hit Indian market as early as May. However, according to a recent report by The Economic Times, HMD Global is planning to launch the Nokia 3310 in India, along with other Android-powered Nokia phones, by the end of June.

HMD Global is also considering re-building a strong offline presence in India.  To do so, the company plans “to rope in over 400 distributors who can reach out every nook and corner of the country and set up 300 service centres.” “Depending on the scale of business in India, could set-up exclusive branstores in the country,” HMD Mobile India vice president Ajey Mehta told ET.

To recall, the new 3310 qualifies as a "feature phone." Unlike the smartphone which is capable of providing 3G/4G connectivity, Nokia 3310 relies on 2.5G connectivity and runs on S30+ operating system, which allows web browsing in its 2.4-inch display screen.

HDM claims the coloured-screen phone has month long stand-by and can deliver 22 hours of talk-time, ten times more than the original. The new Nokia 3310 also sports a 2MP rear camera and comes pre-installed with a new the modern version of the classic “Snake” game. It is available in four colour variants—Warm Red, Yellow, both with a gloss finish, and matte finished Dark Blue and Grey.

Though Nokia 3310 was initially reported to be priced at €49 (appox. under Rs 4,000), according to a new report by Gizbot, HMD Global-backed Nokia might increase the price of Nokia 3310, particularly in European countries due to high tax rates imposed there.

The report claims that Nokia will be selling the 3310 phone in Austria for 59 pounds, whereas; in Germany, the same device will be available for 58 pounds.

If the decision to increase Nokia 3310 price would be implemented for the Indian market as well, its price could shoot up to approximately Rs 4,900 from Rs 4,000, speculated earlier.

However, if HMD Global chose to make Nokia phones in India, it is likely to cost low.

In a statement to the ET in Feb., HMD Global CEO Arto Nummela confirmed to partner with Foxconn, an electronic manufacturing firm, to manufacture Nokia units in the country. The move to manufacture Nokia units in India will lessen their cost, lower than of those available globally.

“All phones that are sold in India will be made in India,” said Nummela. “We have disclosed the global average prices, but I expect them to be lower in India,” said Nummela without disclosing the price rate that could be set for Indian market.

