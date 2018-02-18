After Redmi Note 5, Xiaomi to launch these three smartphones: All we know so far

Xiaomi recently launched its first 2018 smartphone — Redmi Note 5

and Redmi Note 5 Pro in India along with Mi TV 4. After launching the Redmi Note series, the Chinese company might unveil few flagship smartphone in the near future.

If rumours are to be believed, the company might soon launch Mi Mix 2S, Mi 7 and Mi A2. Xiaomi could launch Mi Mix 2S and Mi 7 high-end smartphones at MWC 2018 later this month. As of now, the company has not confirmed that it will be attending MWC 2018 in Barcelona.

The Mi A2, on the other hand, did not grab much of the attention, but rumours suggest that the company will introduce Mi 6X in China, which will be the successor to the Mi 5X alias Mi A1. With these three smartphones expected to debut soon, here's everything we know so far.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S

Rumours of Mi Mix 2S has already been swirling around for months and a recent firmware files obtained by XDA-Developers revealed some of the features of the upcoming flagship. The smartphone is expected to be an upgraded version of the Mi Mix 2.

The Mi Mix 2S might sport a 5.99-inch bezel-less display with a 95 per cent screen-to-body ratio similar to Mi MIX 2 along with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The handset is expected to be among the first flagships to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, carrying an octa-core CPU with a 2.8GHz clock speed. A recent report revealed that the phone will draw its power from a 3400mAh battery and will run Android 8.0 Oreo.

Furthermore, the Mi Mix 2S might follow the latest trend and have an AI-based smart rear camera that will detect scenes and objects such as dog, cat, flower, food, building among other things, enhancing the photograph similar to what we have seen on the Huawei Mate 10.

An earlier report suggested that the Mi Mix 2S could come with nearly 100 per cent bezel-less display. The phone could have a front camera on the top right corner, creating a notch on the top right corner. The rear of the handset might remain the same, featuring a fingerprint scanner, along with a single camera, retaining the ceramic back on the phone. The smartphone was rumoured to come with an iPhone X-like notch but it has been busted.

However, there are chances Xiaomi might surprise its fans with an under display fingerprint sensor for the Mi Mix 2S as well. Reports also suggested that Xiaomi might ditch the fingerprint sensor and incorporate an iPhone X-like Face ID authentication system. The company has not officially confirmed the existence of the Mi Mix 2S and its presence at MWC, but we could hear about it in the coming days.

Xiaomi Mi 7

This flagship smartphone is anticipated to be unveiled by the first half of this year. If reports are to be believed, Xiaomi is plotting a standalone event sometime in April to unveil the flagship. Following the latest trend, the company might unveil the Mi 7 with an 18:9 display along with minimal bezels. Furthermore, the smartphone could come jam-packed with powerful specifications.

The Mi 7 could sport a 5.65-inch or a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080x2160 pixels along with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It would likely retain a glass and steel body similar to the Mi 6. The Mi 7 is expected to retain a dual camera system although Xiaomi might upgrade the sensors to get a better picture quality, especially in low light. Moreover, the company has already revealed that the Mi 7 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 clubbed with 8GB RAM.

As for the camera, the Mi 7 will feature 16MP+16MP dual rear camera setup while the front might sport a single 16MP sensor as well. The Mi 7 will apparently be the first Xiaomi smartphone that will support wireless charging. The phone could draw its power from a 4480mAh battery. The Mi 7 would likely run Android Oreo-based MIUI 9 out-of-the-box. If rumours are to be believed, the Mi 7 might come with a price tag of $500 (approximately Rs 31,800).

Xiaomi Mi A2

There has been the rumour that Xiaomi is working on a successor to the Mi A1 smartphone dubbed as Mi A2. The Mi A1 was launched back in 2017 in India and was the company's first Android One smartphone that came with Stock Android software. In China, the Mi A1 is named as Mi 5X and runs MIUI 9. There are rumours of Xiaomi working on a Mi 6X aka Mi A2 smartphone. If true, there is a possibility that the Mi 6X could come to India dubbed as Mi A2 Android One smartphone.

The previous report suggested that the Mi 6X will be showcased at MWC 2018 with the company's own Surge S2 chipset. It will have an octa-core CPU with four Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 2.2 GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores at 1.8 GHz. The processor is said to have a Mali G71 MP8 graphics processor and support for LPDDR4 RAM and UFS 2.1 storage. As per the leaked images, the phone will largely sport 5.99-inch display similar to Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus. The Mi 6X will apparently feature an iPhone X-like design with a vertical dual rear camera setup. The handset could sport 18:9 touchscreen and a rear fingerprint sensor.

Besides, Xiaomi recently conducted a Twitter poll asking users to vote either its in-house Android-based MIUI 9 or Android One. Over 50 per cent of users preferred Android One over MIUI. However, Xiaomi quickly pulled down the poll possibly because of the fact that users voted in favour of Android One, as per rumours.

