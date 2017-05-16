Technology, Mobiles and Tabs

The iconic Nokia 3310 (2017) finally launched in India at Rs 3,310

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published May 16, 2017, 10:54 am IST
Updated May 16, 2017, 11:24 am IST
HMD Global is releasing the Nokia 3310 in India on May 18 at a price of Rs 3310.
Nokia 3310 will be available in four colour variants—Warm Red, Yellow, both with a gloss finish, and matte finished Dark Blue and Grey.
Seventeen years after it was originally launched, the iconic Nokia 3310 is making its comeback to the Indian market.

According to reports, HMD Global, a Finish manufacturer with the exclusive rights to market the Nokia brand, is releasing the Nokia 3310 in India on May 18 at a price of Rs 3310.

The revamped version of the phone was officially announced at the Mobile World Conference (MWC) held at Barcelona in late February.

To recall, the new 3310 qualifies as a “feature phone”. Unlike the smartphone which is capable of providing 3G/4G connectivity, Nokia 3310 relies on 2.5G connectivity and runs on S30+ operating system, which allows web browsing in its 2.4-inch display screen.

HMD claims the coloured-screen phone has month long stand-by and can deliver 22 hours of talk-time, ten times more than the original. The new Nokia 3310 also sports a 2MP rear camera and comes preinstalled with a new the modern version of the classic “Snake” game. It will be available in four colour variants—Warm Red, Yellow, both with a gloss finish, and matte finished Dark Blue and Grey.

