Redmi Note 5 Pro (Rs 16,999), Note 5 (Rs 11,999), Mi LED TV 4 (Rs 39,999) announced

Published Feb 14, 2018, 12:00 pm IST Updated Feb 14, 2018, 3:35 pm IST DECCAN CHRONICLE.

All the devices will be available from February 22. The smartphones will be available in offline stores as well.