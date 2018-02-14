search on deccanchronicle.com
Redmi Note 5 Pro (Rs 16,999), Note 5 (Rs 11,999), Mi LED TV 4 (Rs 39,999) announced

Published Feb 14, 2018, 12:00 pm IST
Updated Feb 14, 2018, 3:35 pm IST
All the devices will be available from February 22. The smartphones will be available in offline stores as well.
Redmi Note 5 Pro has been announced for Rs 16,999 for the 6GB/64GB variant.
Xiaomi has announced the Redmi Note 5 for the Indian market.

  • It comes with a 5.99-inch 18:9 LCD display.
  • The rear camera is a 12MP unit with 1.25 microns pixel whereas the selfie camera is a 5MP shooter with an LED flash.
  • The Redmi Note 5 is backed by a 4000mAh battery.
  • It is powered by a Snapdragon 625 chipset.
  • It runs on MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat.
  • The 3GB/32GB variant is priced at Rs 9,999 and the 4GB/64GB variant is priced at Rs 11,999.
  • Xiaomi is packing a silicon case along with the phone.

Check out the review of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5.

 

Redmi Note 5

Xiaomi has also announced the Redmi Note 5 Pro:

  • The Note 5 Pro is powered by new 14nm Snapdragon 636 chipset comprising of four Kryo 260 CPUs. It grabs an AnTuTu score of 1,09,692, and is claimed to be 50 per cent faster in overall performance than Snapdragon 625.
  • It comes with either 4GB or 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Storage capacity stands standard at 64GB.
  • It is backed by a 4000mAh battery.
  • There's a 12MP + 5MP dual rear camera with portrait mode.
  • For selfies, there's a 20MP front camera with f/ 2.2 aperture and LED flash, which also takes portrait selfies using smart AI algorithms.
  • Face Unlock feature will be rolled out by the end of March 2018.
  • The 6GB/64GB variant has been priced at Rs 16,999 whereas the 4GB/64GB variant is available for Rs 13,999.

Check out the first impressions/hand-on of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

Xiaomi has also announced the Mi LED TV 4 55-inch for the Indian market.

  • Mi TV 4 is 4.9mm thin, claimed to be the world's thinnest LED TV.
  • Xiaomi has used Samsung's frameless panel for the Mi TV 4 to keep it as slim as possible.
  • It is powered by a 64-bit quad core processor, 2GB of RAM and 8GB storage.
  • It has a 4K resolution panel.
  • Xiaomi has partnered with various content providers such as Hotstar, Sony LIV and VOOT for free bundled content.
  • Xiaomi's PatchWall OS claims to offer smart content management with a sorted out content list.
  • There's an 11-button universal smart remote.
  • It is priced at Rs 39,999.

Mi TV 4

Tags: xiaomi, redmi note 5, redmi note 5 pro, miui 9




