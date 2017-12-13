search on deccanchronicle.com
LG V30+ flagship smartphone launched; Here is what is packs

Published Dec 13, 2017, 1:04 pm IST
Updated Dec 13, 2017, 2:45 pm IST
6-Inch OLED FullVision Display, Dual Cameras, IP68 and Hi-Fi audio experience are the key features
LG has released their flagship V30+ smartphone in India. The V30+ phablet was originally unveiled back in August at IFA. The phone continues the tradition of LG V series providing multimedia heavy devices.

For starters, the device comes with a 6-inch P-OLED FullVision 18:9 display having QHD+ resolution and HDR 10 support. There is no secondary ticker display like the last year’s V20, but LG has recreated the functionality using a floating bar. Since the display is OLED it has the ‘always on’ feature as well like the Samsung Galaxy flagships. The phone runs on Android 7.1.2 Nougat with LG UX 6.0+ on top. The whole experience is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded using the hybrid card slot.

 

Build-wise, the V30+ comes with a glass build where both the front and back glasses are made from Gorilla Glass 5 sandwiched together by a metal frame. The fingerprint scanner doubles up as a power button and is located on the back. LG claims that the V30+ is the lightest among smartphones in the 6-inch and over category with the weight of about 158 grams. LG has also applied a heat pipe and cooling pad in the V30+ to dissipate heat quickly

LG has equipped the camera with a dual sensor on the rear; However, LG’s take is unique amongst the manufacturers where they use the secondary camera not for lossless zoom and portraits, but for taking extra wide angle shots. The primary camera is a 16MP sensor with f/1.6 aperture coupled with OIS, an LED flash, and a combo of Laser and Phase detection auto-focus. The secondary camera is a 13MP sensor with a 120-degree wide-angle lens and an aperture of f/1.9. The camera which has full manual controls also features a dedicated ‘Cine Video Mode’ which LG claims to aid in producing Cinema quality videos on the go.  The dedicated mode enables features like various filters and Point zoom for a smooth zoom experience regardless of frame position. On the front, the LG V30 sports a somewhat mundane 5-megapixel wide-angle (90-degree lens) camera for selfies and video calling.

Sound quality has always been the hallmark feature of V Series with the last year’s V20 capable of producing brilliant sound when connected to a pair of headphones or an external amplifier. The V30+ retains the fabled Hi-Fi Quad DAC chip along with the standard 3.5mm jack for the audiophiles. The V30+ is also the first global smartphone to support MQA (Master Quality Authenticated) technology that allows for the streaming of high-resolution audio.

The smartphone comes with a sealed 3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charging 3.0 support. The phone is also Qi-compliant and thus supports wireless charging.

The V30+ omits two key features of the predecessor V20 i.e IR blaster and removable battery; however, it brings IP68 water and dust proof certification and retains military grade MIL-STD-810G durability.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C 3.1, NFC and Wi-Fi among others. The smartphone comes in two colors viz. Black and Silver and is priced at around Rs 44,990.

