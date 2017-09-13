Technology, Mobiles and Tabs

Apple pays homage to Steve Jobs with iPhone X

Published Sep 13, 2017
The iPhone X, which comes a decade after Jobs unveiled the first version, could also cost $1,000, twice what the original iPhone did.
Apple CEO Tim Cook shows new Apple Watch Series 3 at the Steve Jobs Theater on Tuesday. (Photo: AP)
Cupertino (Calif.): "One more thing." With that phrase, Apple paid homage to its late co-founder Steve Jobs for the 10-year anniversary of the iPhone on Tuesday when it unveiled its latest — and almost certainly most expensive — new version of the device, the iPhone X.

CEO Tim Cook called it "the biggest leap forward" since the first iPhone. ("X" is pronounced 10, not the letter X.) It loses the home button, which revolutionised smartphones when it launched; offers an edge-to-edge screen; and will use facial recognition to unlock the phone.

Apple also unveiled a new iPhone 8 and a larger 8 Plus with upgrades to cameras, displays and speakers.

This is the first product event for Apple at its new spaceship-like headquarters in Cupertino, California. Before getting to the new iPhone, the company unveiled a new Apple Watch model with cellular service and an updated version of its Apple TV streaming device.

The event opened in a darkened auditorium, with only the audience's phones gleaming like stars, along with a message that said "Welcome to Steve Jobs Theater." A voiceover from Jobs, Apple's co-founder who died in 2011, opened the event before CEO Tim Cook took stage.

"Not a day that goes by that we don't think about him," Cook said. "Memories especially come rushing back as we prepared for today and this event. It's taken some time but we can now reflect on him with joy instead of sadness."

The iPhone X, which comes a decade after Jobs unveiled the first version, could also cost $1,000, twice what the original iPhone did.

