Nokia 6, 5, 3 to debut in India today; prices leaked ahead of launch

Finnish company HMD Global, which owns the rights to market Nokia branded phones, will be launching three Android-powered Nokia smartphones—Nokia 6, 5 and 3 at an event in New Delhi at 12pm today.

Earlier this month, Nokia sent out press invites for an event in the country on June 13, but never confirmed the purpose of the event. Late last week, the firm revealed it, with an event invitation reading, “Let’s join hands and welcome a new era of Nokia smartphones.”

Nokia first unveiled Nokia 6, 5 and 3 in late February at the Mobile World Conference (MWC) in Barcelona. Since its launch, Nokia marketing partner HMD Global has been releasing the trio devices to other markets across the globe, and now it’s all set to launch the devices in India.

To recall, Nokia 6 features a 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080) display, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC, coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, which can further be expanded via microSD card, a 16MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera.

The Nokia 5 features a 5.3-inch HD display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430 processor and Adreno 505 GPU, coupled with 2GB RAM and have 16GB storage option, 13MP rear camera, and an 8MP front camera. It will be available in four colours – Matte Black, Silver, Tempered Blue, and Copper.

The entry-level Nokia 3 features a 5-inch display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, powered by MediaTek MTK 6737, coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. The front and rear camera have both 8MP sensors. The device will feature four colours—Silver White, Matte Black, Tempered Blue and Copper White.

All of the Nokia smartphones will run on the latest version of Android Nougat 7.1.1.

The specifications of all Nokia-branded Android smartphones are mid-range, and so is there price, which have been leaked ahead of launch. According to a report by Nokiapowerusers the Nokia 3 will cost of Rs 9,000; Nokia 5 will be around Rs 12,000 and Nokia 6 may cost Rs 15,000 in India.

Also, the much-awaited release of these three Android-powered smartphones will determine the success of Nokia as a company in the well established smartphone market, presently ruled by Samsung and Apple.