Old iPhones will work as fast as before — Thanks Apple, Thanks iOS 11.3

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 13, 2018, 8:11 pm IST
Updated Feb 13, 2018, 8:14 pm IST
Benchmarks show old iPhone 6 Plus’ performance restored to original with the latest iOS 11 beta.
iOS 11.3 with the new battery management feature is expected to roll out to iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone SE by next month. (Representative Image: Pixabay)
Apple’s recent performance throttling debacle has hurt the company’s image pretty considerably. People’s response to Apple’s secret vandalism made the Cupertino giant work on bringing a toggle switch to iOS 11 with the next update for all affected iPhones. Apple announced that iOS 11.3 will bring the much-awaited solution to a problem that shouldn’t have existed in the first place. iOS 11.3 is already available in Beta and one user has tried it out on an old iPhone 6 Plus.

iHelpBR’s Filipe Espósito tried out a performance benchmark test on his old iPhone 6 Plus with both iOS 11.2.5 and the latest version of iOS 11.3 Beta. He clarified on a tweet that his iPhone was working as expected after the iOS 11.3 update. "My iPhone 6 Plus benchmarks with and without the performance reduction. iOS 11.3 really brings back the original speed,” he wrote. The tweet carries a photo showing the benchmark scores of both the versions, with iOS 11.3 restoring the iPhone 6 Plus’ performance to what is expected out of a 3-years-old smartphone.

 

However, the screenshot attached to the tweet suggests that his iPhone 6 Plus’ battery has a maximum efficiency of 75 per cent which puts the phone at a fair amount of risk from unexpected shutdowns. Apple still suggests users of old iPhone users to get newer batteries in order to restore the level of maximum performance possible on the old hardware.

iOS 11.3 with the new battery management feature is expected to roll out to iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone SE by next month.

