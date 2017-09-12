Technology, Mobiles and Tabs

Apple's 'special' product launch event tonight: Everything you need to know

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 12, 2017, 11:11 am IST
Updated Sep 12, 2017, 2:40 pm IST
Apple is holding its most important product event in years tonight at 10:30 pm IST at its new headquarters in California.
Apple will hold its most important product launch event in years today at 10:00 am Pacific Time (PDT), which is 10:30 pm IST in India, unveiling three new iPhones, Apple TV and Apple Watch at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California.

As always, the company will be live streaming the event for a worldwide audience. To watch the Apple’s ‘Special’ event, people can head to its official page here.

Apple holds such launch event every year in September, so what’s new this time?

First of all, Apple iPhone is turning 10 this September, and to mark its anniversary Apple is launching not one or two, but three new models of the iPhone: A premium model that will be called iPhone X and two upgrades to iPhone 7 model named iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, according to the recent software leaks spotted by developers.

Among all, the ‘premium’ iPhone model is what everyone is looking forward to. Unlike the previous iPhones, the iPhone X is expected to ‘set bars’ for next-generation smartphones. The phone will be Apple’s first ever iPhone to come with a larger organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display, 3D face-ID sensor and wireless charging technology.

The new 3D sensors housed in iPhone X are expected to set grounds for the forthcoming augmented reality-based features or apps.

On the other hand, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will reportedly stick to LCD display with 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch, respectively in size. But the handsets are expected to feature longer battery life and a faster processor.

The iPhone X is speculated to be Apple’s most expensive iPhone yet released with a price tag of $1,000 for the 64GB version.  

Other Apple products:

Apart from these iPhones, Apple is due to announce Apple Watch 3 with LTE capabilities this year. The watch is rumoured to be capable of connecting to cellular networks, allowing customers to place calls or get messages.

The other product could possibly be an Apple TV with 4K resolution support and live sport streaming capability, operating on a faster and improved processor.

Lastly, Apple will be unveiling its latest operating system one more time – this time running on all newly launched devices. For a detailed read on Apple's upgrades to the software click here.

