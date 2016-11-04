Technology, Mobiles and Tabs

WhatsApp won't work for some of you from tomorrow; find out if you're on the list

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 4, 2016, 10:45 am IST
Updated Dec 31, 2016, 5:00 pm IST
WhatsApp confirms December 31, 2016 will end support for some smartphones.
Users with these smartphone should know that their WhatsApp information could be at higher risks.
 Users with these smartphone should know that their WhatsApp information could be at higher risks.

If you happen to use older smartphones, today December 31 could likely be the last day for you to use WhatsApp.

WhatsApp, the most popular messaging app platform, is used by more than 95 per cent smartphone owners in India. However, a few smartphones will not be able to use WhatsApp by end of this year. These phones won’t be completely blocked, but they will lose out on a lot of upcoming features. In short, users having these smartphones will only be able to use WhatsApp till the app is compatible.

According to a statement released earlier this year WhatsApp will no longer have support for a few Symbian, BBOS, Windows, Android and iOS operating system versions.

WhatsApp had announced that December 31, 2016 will be the last day for support for some older smartphones that are still in use. Those having older Android, iOS and Windows phones and others having feature phones with Symbian and BBOS will be affected. The move from WhatsApp came through since market predictions reveal feature phones will be overtaken by smartphones from 2017, probably putting an end to feature phones completely.

Users with these smartphone should know that their WhatsApp information could be at higher risks. Using WhatsApp on older smartphone operating systems and on feature phones could pose a higher security threat later since there would be no more updates and security patches from the WhatsApp development team. Third-party developers would opt for the versions and tweak it in order to make them function. However, using a third-party or tweaked application is never recommended and can contain spyware, adware or malware.

WhatsApp had announced the end of support for the said operating systems on their blog in February.

‘So, by the end of 2016, we will be ending support for WhatsApp Messenger on the following mobile platforms:

BlackBerry, including BlackBerry 10

Nokia S40

Nokia Symbian S60

Android 2.1 and Android 2.2

Windows Phone 7.1

iPhone 3GS/iOS 6

While these mobile devices have been an important part of our story, they don't offer the kind of capabilities we need to expand our app's features in the future. If you use one of these affected mobile devices, we recommend upgrading to a newer Android, iPhone, or Windows Phone before the end of 2016 to continue using WhatsApp.’

Those using older smartphones and feature phones are advised to upgrade to a latest smartphone if they want to continue using WhatsApp in future.

Tags: whatsapp, android, windows, symbian, bbos, blackberry, ios

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood has often been accused of being nepotistic, but every year a few star kids do commence their envied journey in the most fancied industry in India. Following are the star kids, who are expected to be making their debut in 2017.

Yearender 2016: Star kids to watch out for in 2017
Numerous celebrities were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Saif-Kareena step out for lunch, Hrithik returns from holiday
Bollywood stars were seen around Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Sanjay, Sooraj, Imtiaz, other stars spotted in Mumbai
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao celebrated their wedding anniversary in Panchgani. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir and Kiran celebrate anniversary with family, friends in Panchgani
When it came to Bollywood, 2016 wasn't a very amazing year. As usual, Indian cinema bombarded audiences with one after another release. But only few lived upto everyone's expectations while many films just made fans walk out of the cinema halls. As we say goodbye to 2016, here's a list of this year's biggest box office duds.

Yearender 2016: These big films were complete duds
Numerous celebrities were seen at various places in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Priyanka, Arjun, Abhi-Ash, other stars up the glamour quotient
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's a fish that can get you trippy and give hallucinations for days

The fish is found in the Atlantic off Africa's western coast and the Mediterranean (Photo: YouTube)
 

Apple to make iPhones in Bengaluru

The Cupertino-based company has been in discussions with Indian government seeking incentives to set up a manufacturing unit in the country.
 

Here's what your morning erections can tell about your heart

It's an early sign of heart diseases (Photo: AFP)
 

French workers win 'right to disconnect' post-work hours

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

Anushka Sharma once asked Dravid to return her pen

Anushka Sharma went up to Rahul Dravid to have his signature for her brother who was a big fan of the Indian cricketer. (Photo: AFP / PTI)
 

Pubs will serve liquor shots at Rs 31 everytime Narendra Modi says 'Mitron'

Mitron might not sound the same again (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Mobiles and Tabs

Samsung to roll out Android Nougat for Galaxy S7 in 2017

Samsung recently opened an official Nougat beta program, which was a clear indication that the official update was just round the corner.

A massive 5.8-inch iPhone on its way

There are also reports claiming the company will be launching a 5-inch model featuring a vertical dual-camera system, as compared to the horizontal one that is available on the iPhone 7 Plus.

Samsung will be exclusive supplier of 5.8-inch OLED display for next iPhone: Reports

Apple will be using the AMOLED display for the 5.8-inch model, while the rest will sport TFT-LCD panels.

This is how ‘Jet White’ iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus will look like

Apple iPhone 7 smartphone sporting ‘Jet White’ colour (Photo: Mac Oktara)

Xiaomi to bring upgraded version of Redmi Note 4 with Snapdragon 653 SoC, 4GB RAM

Redmi Note 4X will be an upgrade version of Redmi Note 4
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham