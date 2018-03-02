Your iPhone can be hacked: Report

There are vulnerabilities in the Apple's new iOS 11 operating system that can hack any iPhone.

No iPhone is secure including the new iPhone X, says Cellebrite, an Israeli company that works with governments across the world. The company says that Michigan law enforcement had recently managed to break into an Apple’s new iPhone X and extract all the data stored on the device, which was running on the company’s new iOS 11 operating system.

This Israel firm had been previously contacted by FBI for hacking an iPhone, which was used by a terrorist in the late 2015 shootings. Cellebrite was approached by FBI after Apple allegedly refused to unlock the iPhone since it breaks the privacy laws against its customers. Eventually, FBI has managed to break the protection by an unknown hacker group.

According to Forbes report, Cellebrite has dug up little vulnerability in Apple’s latest iOS 11, which can allow the company to unlock any iPhone including the new iPhone X and can get instant access to all the data that include messages, photos without iCloud backups as well.

However, there have been several updates and security patches from Apple since this hack had been done by the Michigan police in December last year. But, we are still unsure whether these vulnerabilities are fixed as the company haven’t commented on this report yet.

Cellebrite is a firm that works with governments globally and has already developed tools that can unlock any iOS 11 phones, which might be an issue since it can raise eyebrows to third parties who are willing to purchase or exchange these data constraints across governments.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter.