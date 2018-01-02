Nokia’s 4G 3310 could finally get WhatsApp

HMD Global brought back the world’s favourite mobile phone brand back to prominence in 2017 by marking a solid re-entry with Android-powered Nokia smartphones and a reincarnated version of the ‘brick phone’ — the 3310. However, the 3310 never really caught up with the crowd due to its lack of support for modern ‘must-have’ features such as faster Internet connections, support for popular apps and a basic OS. However, it seems that the 3310 could be undergoing a complete ‘soul overhaul’ with the 4G version of the 3310.

If we are to hope for TENAA’s listings to become true anytime soon, then the 4G 3310 could be running on YunOS. YunOS was developed by Alibaba group for trying their hands designing a mobile phone operating system. What’s unique about YunOS is that unlike Amazon’s Firefox OS, it can run Android apps as it is based on Google’s Android Open Source Project (AOSP). The OS is actively used in China, where Alibaba claims that around 157 million devices are utilising the platform.

If the 3310 comes up with YunOS, then there might be a possibility of the phone becoming a massive hit amongst the ‘budget-smartphone-seeking’ crowd. Android app support will allow for popular messaging platform WhatsApp to be ported to the feature phone, which is very important these days in a smartphone-oriented country like India. However, we also expect Nokia to put in beefier specifications inside that cutesy body to provide a seamless user experience.

(with inputs from NokiaPowerUser)