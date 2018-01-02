search on deccanchronicle.com
Technology, Mobiles and Tabs

Nokia’s 4G 3310 could finally get WhatsApp

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 2, 2018, 11:00 am IST
Updated Jan 2, 2018, 11:00 am IST
Leaks reveal that the 4G-enabled 3310 could be running Android-based YunOS operating system.
The 4G Nokia 3310 was spotted on TENAA by NokiaPowerUser to run on android-based YunOS.
 The 4G Nokia 3310 was spotted on TENAA by NokiaPowerUser to run on android-based YunOS.

HMD Global brought back the world’s favourite mobile phone brand back to prominence in 2017 by marking a solid re-entry with Android-powered Nokia smartphones and a reincarnated version of the ‘brick phone’ — the 3310. However, the 3310 never really caught up with the crowd due to its lack of support for modern ‘must-have’ features such as faster Internet connections, support for popular apps and a basic OS. However, it seems that the 3310 could be undergoing a complete ‘soul overhaul’ with the 4G version of the 3310.

If we are to hope for TENAA’s listings to become true anytime soon, then the 4G 3310 could be running on YunOS. YunOS was developed by Alibaba group for trying their hands designing a mobile phone operating system. What’s unique about YunOS is that unlike Amazon’s Firefox OS, it can run Android apps as it is based on Google’s Android Open Source Project (AOSP). The OS is actively used in China, where Alibaba claims that around 157 million devices are utilising the platform.

 

If the 3310 comes up with YunOS, then there might be a possibility of the phone becoming a massive hit amongst the ‘budget-smartphone-seeking’ crowd. Android app support will allow for popular messaging platform WhatsApp to be ported to the feature phone, which is very important these days in a smartphone-oriented country like India. However, we also expect Nokia to put in beefier specifications inside that cutesy body to provide a seamless user experience.

(with inputs from NokiaPowerUser)

Tags: hmd global, nokia, feature phones, alibaba




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Indian Premier League 2018 player retention auction rtm csk mi rr dd srh kkr rcb kxip

While the Indian Premier League 2018 players’ auction will one of the biggest, it will become even more intense as the name of the retained cricketers by the eight IPL teams will be announced on January 4, Thursday. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Now bus shelters are being ‘3D-printed’

On the surface of the frame, there are traces of original ‘inks’ made by 3D printing machine ink nozzles, which is considered to be a mark of 'ecologically aware' luxury items these days.
 

OnePlus releases Face Unlock for OnePlus 5, Oreo 8.0 for 5T — both in Beta

The 5T will also benefit from standard Oreo newbies such as PiP mode, smart text selection and new autofill settings.
 

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma go shopping in South Africa, here’s the picture

Newlywed couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma took some time off and were spotted shopping in Cape Town. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Team India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara takes to Twitter to make special announcement

Cheteshwar Pujara took to social media Twitter, to announce that he and his wife Puja Pabari are expecting their ‘little bundle of joy this year.’ (Photo: Twitter / Cheteshwar Pujara)
 

Here are the most mispronounced words of 2017

Rounding out the top 10 list of mispronounced words in the US are 'bokeh', 'dotard', 'fibromyalgia', 'Namibia', 'nuclear', 'Puerto Rico' and 'Pyongyang'. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Mobiles and Tabs

Samsung confirms investigation of Note 8, S8 battery issue

Despite plugging in the charger, the phones are not charging, preventing them from booting up. In short, the phones are just becoming unusable.

Xiaomi greets a happy new year with Android Oreo for Mi A1

With the Oreo update, Xiaomi has made the Mi A1 one of the very few phones to get the latest version of Android.

Samsung to unveil next-generation Exynos chip on January 4

Samsung is reportedly planning to unveil its next flagship smartphone in February. People associated to the matter say, the company plans to release the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ as early as March.

OnePlus 5T Sandstone variant likely to launch in January

OnePlus also recently launched the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition priced at Rs 38,999. The company is also bundling the device with a special Star Wars themed cover.

Phones set to get smarter in 2018 with futuristic tech

2017 has already set the tone for such new age innovations.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham