Vivo V5 Plus to launch on Jan 23, here’s everything you need to know

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is reportedly planning on expanding its V series by launching a new addition – Vivo V5 Plus in India at an event held on 23 January, 2017. The smartphone will succeed the Vivo V5 and will feature numerous mid-range specifications.

All you need to know about the smartphone

The Vivo V5 Plus is said to feature a 5.5-inch full HD 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The device will be powered by a 1.5GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage (expandable up to 128GB through microSD card).

On the camera front, the device packs a 13MP rear camera with Phase Detection Auto-Focus (PDAF) and LED flash along with a 20MP front shooter with soft light LED flash. The smartphone also includes a fingerprint sensor which is integrated into the home button.

The smartphone offers a 3000mAh battery and runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS. Connectivity options include a dual SIM option, 4G with VoLTE, 2G/3G, Wi-Fi hotspot, 3.5mm audio jack, FM radio, Bluetooth, GPS and a micro USB port.