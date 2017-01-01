Technology, Mobiles and Tabs

Vivo V5 Plus to launch on Jan 23, here’s everything you need to know

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 1, 2017, 11:17 am IST
Updated Jan 1, 2017, 3:22 pm IST
Vivo is planning on launching its new smartphone on 23 January in India.
Vivo V5.
 Vivo V5.

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is reportedly planning on expanding its V series by launching a new addition – Vivo V5 Plus in India at an event held on 23 January, 2017. The smartphone will succeed the Vivo V5 and will feature numerous mid-range specifications.

All you need to know about the smartphone

The Vivo V5 Plus is said to feature a 5.5-inch full HD 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The device will be powered by a 1.5GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage (expandable up to 128GB through microSD card).

On the camera front, the device packs a 13MP rear camera with Phase Detection Auto-Focus (PDAF) and LED flash along with a 20MP front shooter with soft light LED flash. The smartphone also includes a fingerprint sensor which is integrated into the home button.

The smartphone offers a 3000mAh battery and runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS. Connectivity options include a dual SIM option, 4G with VoLTE, 2G/3G, Wi-Fi hotspot, 3.5mm audio jack, FM radio, Bluetooth, GPS and a micro USB port.

Tags: vivo v5 plus, vivo, smartphones

Sports Gallery

While PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik clinched medals at the Rio Games, the rise of young Indian golfer Aditi Ashok and gymnast Dipa Karmakar were the highlights of the year 2016. (Photo: AP / BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Successful Indian women athletes this year
India won 6 medals across Rio Olympics and Rio Paralympics after Mariyappan Thangavelu, Devendra Jhajharia, PV Sindhu, Deepa Malik, Sakshi Malik and Varun Singh Bhati made the country proud with their solid show. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI)

Yearender 2016: India shone bright at the paralympics and Olympics
India have had a great year so far, defeating West Indies, New Zealand and England in Test series, and also making it to the final of the ICC World T20, which was held in the country. Here’s a look at some of the Indian cricketers who did well in 2016. (Photo: BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Indian cricketers who shone bright
Deccan Chronicle takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: AFP/PTI)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year
India have come a long way to climb to the summit of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings demolishing every team in their way so far this year. (Photo: BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Indian cricket’s journey to No. 1
Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: AFP)

Yearender 2016: Virat Kohli’s best knocks this year
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Alabama man catches his wife in bed with her lover, attacks him

The helpless victim, however, tries to defend himself. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
 

Kareena rings in the New Year with cousin Ranbir, Karisma and Saif

It is also being reported that Kareena and Taimur will accompany him for the shooting schedule of his film 'Chef,' in Europe.
 

BJP, Shiv Sena fight over Salman Khan now

Shelar brings up blackbuck incident, Shiv Sena followers involve Modi.
 

Mohammad Kaif gives trolls a fitting reply after being criticised for doing yoga

Some fans criticised Kaif for doing yoga, which they termed as
 

From weight loss to remaining injury-free: fitness resolutions for 2017

Pumping iron in the gym is not the only way one can stay physically fit. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

From 'Mitron' to 'Saathiyon': Twitter wonders why PM did not use his salutation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Mobiles and Tabs

HTC Ocean Note may beat Google’s Pixel camera

HTC is expected to unveil a series of smartphones this year.

Samsung to roll out Android Nougat for Galaxy S7 in 2017

Samsung recently opened an official Nougat beta program, which was a clear indication that the official update was just round the corner.

A massive 5.8-inch iPhone on its way

There are also reports claiming the company will be launching a 5-inch model featuring a vertical dual-camera system, as compared to the horizontal one that is available on the iPhone 7 Plus.

Samsung will be exclusive supplier of 5.8-inch OLED display for next iPhone: Reports

Apple will be using the AMOLED display for the 5.8-inch model, while the rest will sport TFT-LCD panels.

This is how ‘Jet White’ iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus will look like

Apple iPhone 7 smartphone sporting ‘Jet White’ colour (Photo: Mac Oktara)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham