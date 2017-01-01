Technology, Mobiles and Tabs

Samsung Galaxy S8 to be powered by company’s own Exynos 8895 chipset

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 1, 2017, 9:23 am IST
Updated Jan 1, 2017, 10:06 am IST
A new leak suggests that Galaxy S8 may be powered by Exynos 8895 chipset.
 Galaxy S8 concept image (Image: YouTube)

Samsung is planning on unveiling its speculated Galaxy S8 device in April this year. Speculations regarding the same have been high in the recent times.

A new leak regarding the S8 smartphone reveals that the company will be making use of chipsets from two different makers. Some smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835, while others will come with the company’s own Exynos 8895 chipset.

 “Samsung will use its home-grown Exynos 8895 chipset in the Galaxy S8 next year, and the company has been testing it for the past five months with clock speeds as high as 4GHz. It was also being predicted that the chipset would make use of ARM’s new Mali-G71 GPU,” reported Sammobile.

Furthermore, the Exynos 8895 is coming in two variants – one which will offer quad-core M2 performance CPU cluster clocked at 200MHz and the other one that is made using 10nm process and its CPU is an octa-core part with four M2 performance cores designed by Samsung along with four battery-friendly ARM Cortex-A53 cores. The former will be clocked at up to 2.5GHz in the M version of the chip and 2.3GHz in the V model. The A53 cores will go to 1.7GHz in both, reported GSMarena.

“The Mali-G71 GPU employed by both iterations of the 8895 will have 20 cores in the high-end M model and 18 in the V variant. In both cases, the GPU will be clocked at 550 MHz. The Exynos 8895 supports LPDDR4 RAM, UFS 2.1 storage, 4K screens, and Cat.16 LTE,” the report further added.

