Beware! New WhatsApp scam on rise again

Users are duped into paying for a fake subscription fee in order to use the messaging service.

WhatsApp is almost always riddled with scams. Now, a new one is spreading on the popular messaging platform. Users are duped into paying for a fake subscription fee in order to use the messaging service.

According to The YorkShire Post, WhatsApp users are being targeted by a message stating that their current app subscription has expired and that they need to follow a link to purchase lifetime access for 99p in order to resume the app’s normal services.

The report also says that "despite the amount appearing small, it's actually a clever way of obtaining your bank details. The link directs to a fake page managed by the scammers." Previously, WhatsApp used to charge its users 99p per year, later the service became free.

There have been many WhatsApp scams before which tricked users into downloading a fake upgrade dubbed as WhatsApp Gold, infecting devices with malware. Users were even outwitted of fake discount vouchers to use at retail stores. Therefore, users are advised to stay cautious and block the sender if they receive a similar type of message.