WhatsApp Status Indicator spotted

After reports of ‘Live Location Tracking’ via a configuration file and the introduction of the ability to recall and re-edit messages there is another leak from WhatsApp leak specialist WABetaInfo. The new leak suggests the presence of a new ‘Status’ tab which notifies the users when there is a change in the Status of their contacts.

The new feature means there will a slight change in interface of how the primary app front looks like. In the current version, there are tabs for chats, contacts, and calls.

In the screenshot posted by WABetaInfo, we can see that there is a new tab called Status which indicates a change in status of the user’s contacts.

The function was available on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.17.36 as of yet. The beta version has been introduced to a new API version 2.14.38. We believe users can expect this feature in the near future.

This leak comes after reports of WhatsApp apparently working on a recall and re-edit feature for Android which was spotted on the beta version of the app. Also, Whatsapp has been working on ‘Live Tracking’ which allows the user to share their locations and additionally track their contacts in real time.

