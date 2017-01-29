 LIVE !  :  Two quick wickets by Ashish Nehra gives India a sniff in the game. (Photo: AFP) Live, Ind vs Eng, 2nd T20I: Ashish Nehra takes 2 quick wickets to put India on top
 
Technology, In Other News

WhatsApp Status Indicator spotted

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 29, 2017, 7:44 pm IST
Updated Jan 29, 2017, 8:48 pm IST
WhatsApp now indicates you about status changes in the contacts
The new feature means there will a slight change in interface of how the primary app front looks like.
 The new feature means there will a slight change in interface of how the primary app front looks like.

After reports of ‘Live Location Tracking’ via a configuration file and the introduction of the ability to recall and re-edit messages there is another leak from WhatsApp leak specialist WABetaInfo. The new leak suggests the presence of a new ‘Status’ tab which notifies the users when there is a change in the Status of their contacts.

whatsapp

The new feature means there will a slight change in interface of how the primary app front looks like. In the current version, there are tabs for chats, contacts, and calls.

whatsapp

In the screenshot posted by WABetaInfo, we can see that there is a new tab called Status which indicates a change in status of the user’s contacts.

whatsapp

The function was available on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.17.36 as of yet. The beta version has been introduced to a new API version 2.14.38. We believe users can expect this feature in the near future.

This leak comes after reports of WhatsApp apparently working on a recall and re-edit feature for Android which was spotted on the beta version of the app. Also, Whatsapp has been working on ‘Live Tracking’ which allows the user to share their locations and additionally track their contacts in real time.

Also read: WhatsApp won’t notify you when someone takes a snapshot of your chat

WhatsApp to enable users to recall and edit accidental messages

WhatsApp lets you track your friends in real-time

Tags: whatsapp, wabetainfo, live tracking, recall and re-edit

Sports Gallery

Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
We are just four days into 2017, but there have already been a number of swashbuckling centuries scored in Test cricket. Here’s our list of five of the best 100s in 2017 so far. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

First 5 Test centuries of 2017
While PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik clinched medals at the Rio Games, the rise of young Indian golfer Aditi Ashok and gymnast Dipa Karmakar were the highlights of the year 2016. (Photo: AP / BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Successful Indian women athletes this year
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bigg Boss 10 finale: Hrithik shakes a leg with Salman as he promotes Kaabil

Hrithik Roshan appeared on Bigg Boss' finale to promote his film ''Kaabil'.
 

Arms Act: Salman’s relief is his lawyer's misery as gangster threatens to kill him

Salman Khan
 

Watch: Beating retreat ceremony culminates at Vijay Chowk

A video grab of the beating retreat ceremony
 

Man needs to endure two week erection after getting bionic penis

He will stay indoors for 14 days to avoid embarrassment (Photo: Facebook)
 

Sara Ali Khan-Ranveer snapped together; will she debut opposite him in Gully Boy?

Ranveer will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati'.
 

Kiran Bedi tweets morphed images of monuments covered in tricolour, gets trolled

The images are among many other hoax images on the internet (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

New test to detect signs of life on alien planets

The method is 10,000 times more sensitive than current methods employed by spacecraft like NASA's Mars Curiosity rover.

WhatsApp lets you track your friends in real-time

Talking about how the feature works, there are ones with privacy implications for WhatsApp users.

US tech leaders sound alarm over Trump immigration order

CEO Sundar Pichai said in an email to staff that more than 100 Google employees were affected by the order, according to a Google executive.

Twitter built by immigrants, Trump's decision upsetting: CEO Jack Dorsey

(Representational image)

An iPhone made in America? Not that simple

As other big companies have sought to appease the new administration with promises of jobs or investments in the United States, Apple has stayed low-profile.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham