Hyderabad police bags nation award on e-governance for Hawk Eye app

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police mobile application Hawk Eye has baged the national award on e-governance 2016-17 under the category of innovative use of mobile technology.

Hawk Eye offers a bundle of services to the citizens including emergency help like woman’s safety while travelling, SOS button for accessing help in emergencies, a feature for people to report crimes like traffic violations, crime against women among others. There is also a feature to report violations by police personnel.

Hyderabad police commissioner M. Mahender Reddy said the app had been downloaded by 3.25 lakh users. The response has been overwhelming, he said.

The award will be presented during the 20th National Conference on e-Governance at at Visakhapatnam on January 1, a police officer said.