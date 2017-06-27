Technology, In Other News

EU slaps Google with $2.7bn fine for illegally favouring its own shopping service

AFP
Published Jun 27, 2017, 3:27 pm IST
Updated Jun 27, 2017, 4:00 pm IST
EU antitrust regulators has slapped a record 2.42-billion-euro ($2.7 billion) fine on Alphabet unit Google over abuse of market dominance.
The action came after a seven-year long investigation prompted by scores of complaints from rivals such as US consumer.
 The action came after a seven-year long investigation prompted by scores of complaints from rivals such as US consumer.

EU slapped Google with a record 2.4-billion-euro anti-trust fine on Tuesday, in a fresh assault on a US tech giant that risks the wrath of President Donald Trump.

Hard-charging European Commission competition chief Margrethe Vestager said Google had "abused its market dominance" as the world's most popular search engine to give illegal advantage to its own shopping service.

"What Google has done is illegal under EU antitrust rules. It denied other companies the chance to compete on the merits and to innovate," Vestager said in a statement.

"And most importantly, it denied European consumers a genuine choice of services and the full benefits of innovation."

The fine broke the previous EU record for a monopoly case against US chipmaker Intel of 1.06 billion euros.

The decision comes less than a year after Vestager shocked the world and Washington with an order that iPhone manufacturer Apple repay 13 billion euros in back taxes in Ireland.

Crucially for Google, Brussels has demanded that the US tech giant change the business model for Google Shopping to meet the EU's concerns.

While an EU record, the amount is below the maximum possible of about 8.0 billion euros or 10 per cent of Google's total revenue last year.

Brussels accuses Google of giving its own online service, Google Shopping, too much priority in search results to the detriment of other price comparison services, such as TripAdvisor and Expedia.

The case, launched in 2010, is one of three against Google and of several against blockbuster US companies including Starbucks, Apple, Amazon and McDonalds.

Google said that it "respectfully" disagreed with an EU decision to fine the US tech giant a record 2.4 billion euros in an anti-trust case and was considering an appeal.

"We respectfully disagree with the conclusions announced today. We will review the (European) Commission's decision in detail as we consider an appeal, and we look forward to continuing to make our case," Kent Walker, the company's senior vice president and general counsel, said in a statement.

Tags: fined, google, shopping servic

 




Related Stories

According to SoI, Google Maps services are widely used by Indians to located restaurants and parks only, but they are “unreliable” for serious applications.

Google Maps are "not authenticated", says Survey of India

We are asking Indians to use maps produced by Survey of India and not those developed by foreign companies,said Surveyor General of India.
26 Jun 2017 11:49 AM
Gmail has more than 1.2 billion users worldwide.

Google to stop scanning Gmail for creating targeted ads

The decision was outlined in a blog post by Google cloud computing chief Diane Greene, who joined the company in 2015.
25 Jun 2017 9:18 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

My son will have fond memories of sitting on MS Dhoni’s lap: Sarfraz Ahmed; video

When asked about the photo of MS Dhoni holding his son Abdullah, Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed said, “Once he (Abdullah) grows up, he would have fond memories of him sitting on the lap of on one of the greats of the game.” (Photo: AP / AFP)
 

NASA Cassini probe captures Saturn's dawn in stunning image

The view was obtained at a distance of about one million kilometers from Saturn. (Photo: NASA)
 

Baby Driver review: Ansel Elgort and Jamie Foxx take us on the ride of our lives!

Jamie Foxx and Ansel Elgort in a car chase scene from 'Baby Driver'.
 

Who does Modi embrace and why?

It was only on the second day of Modi's trip that he swooped in for his bear hugs. (Photo: AP)
 

Dwayne Bravo hosts Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Ziva, Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan

Former India captain and Bravo’s Chennai Super Kings’ teammate, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, was also at Bravo’s place as the cricketing duo posed for picture alongside Bravo’s mother and MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva.(Photo: Instagram / Dwayne Bravo)
 

Moth-inspired film makes reading in sunlight a lot easier

Inspired by the nanostructures found on moth eyes, researchers have developed a new antireflection film that could keep people from having to run to the shade to look at their mobile devices. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

US government websites hacked; anti-Trump, pro-ISIS messages posted

Also, the hacking group Team System DZ also targeted the Washington State Department of Health website, as well as a number of pages belonging to international organizations.

Samsung to sell off refurbished Galaxy Note 7s: reports

Citing industry sources, South Korea's Yonhap news agency and other news reports said Samsung would start selling refurbished devices with new batteries and updated software under the name Galaxy Note Fandom Edition (FE).

Telegram app uses in Saint Petersburg Bombing: Russia

Telegram is a free Russian-designed messaging app that lets people exchange messages, photos and videos in groups of up to 5,000. (Representational image)

iOS 11 beta 2 includes 25 new features: report

While launching iOS 11 at its WWDC 2017 conference, Apple offered some details about the new OS but didn't reveal every feature that it comes with. (Representational image)

IBM to engage with developers on AI, machine learning

Other interesting areas where IBM sees potential are IoT and hybrid cloud. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham