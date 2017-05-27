Technology, In Other News

Future iPhones will have Apple’s own AI chip

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 27, 2017, 10:36 am IST
Updated May 27, 2017, 3:57 pm IST
The new chip will be called the Apple Neural Engine, which Apple is presently developing.
Apple is reportedly working on a dedicated artificial intelligence (AI) chip that will power most future iPhones and iPads discretely.
 Apple is reportedly working on a dedicated artificial intelligence (AI) chip that will power most future iPhones and iPads discretely.

Apple is reportedly working on a dedicated artificial intelligence (AI) chip that will power most future iPhones and iPads discretely. The tech giant is bringing AI to chips, which will be directly run by hardware, unlike the present technology that relies on software.

According to a report by Bloomberg Technology, a source familiar to the matter said that Apple is presently working on a processor that will be dedicated specifically for AI-related tasks. The chip is internally known as the Apple Neural Engine, and the same would help future Apple devices to handle tasks that would otherwise need human intelligence. These tasks could be facial recognition, speech recognition, and a few more. The source wished to remain anonymous as the company hasn’t made it public as yet. Apple has also denied commenting on the subject.

In the race to beat its rivals, Alphabet and Amazon Inc, Apple’s engineers are trying to catch up with in the AI game. Though Siri was the first AI from Apple for voice recognition, competitor tech giants have been very aggressive in the respective fields with Google and Amazon already mastering their products such as Assistant and Echo, respectively.

The new AI chip could also help Apple integrate their advanced AI-tech into autonomous cars and robots that could need artificial intelligence for operations and automation.

The report also quoted former Apple analyst stating that Apple is betting high on AI which is the base requirement for future AR and self-driving cars.

The new dedicated chip could also help Apple make its future devices perform faster, since the present devices from Apple, which handle the current AI processes with the help of the processor and the graphics chip. The new chip will then help offload AI tasks from the two processors, thus helping improve on battery life.

‘Should Apple bring the chip out of testing and development, it would follow other semiconductor makers that have already introduced dedicated AI chips. Qualcomm Inc.’s latest Snapdragon chip for smartphones has a module for handling artificial intelligence tasks, while Google announced its first chip, called the Tensor Processing Unit (TPU), in 2016. That chip worked in Google’s data centers to power search results and image-recognition. At its I/O conference this year, Google announced a new version that will be available to clients of its cloud business. Nvidia Corp. also sells a similar chip to cloud customers,’ reported Bloomberg.

The source for Bloomberg also said that Apple has presently tested the prototypes for future iPhones with the new chip, but is unclear if the same would be ready for this year’s products.

Tags: apple, ai, artificial intelligence, iphone, ipad, google

Lifestyle Gallery

Muslims around the world from Malaysia, Pakistan, Egypt, Indonesia, Phillipines and Pakistan mark the start of Ramadan. (Photo: AP)

Muslims around the world mark the start of Ramadan
Photographer and mom Niki Boon took pictures of her children enjoying their childhood without phones and laptops and other gadgets that they are otherwise addicted to today. (Photo: Facebook/NikiBoonPhotography)

Photographer documents what childhood looks like without technology
The Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently jogged past a group of prom-goers and Reddit made hilarious memes out of it. (Photo: Reddit)

Justin Trudeau's photobomb turns into epic photoshop battle
Instagrammar Yahav Draizin gives everyday objects a quirky twist with pop culture characters on his phone. (Photo: Instagram/YahavDraizin)

Man give hilarious twist to everyday objects using pop culture
Computer Engineer Rebeca Abrantes decided to have an unusual photoshoot with her desginated brothers because she didn't have any girlfriends and the photos are really funny. (Photo: Instagram/fernandoduquefotografia)

Bride does hilarious photoshoot with 'bros' because she doesn't have girlfriends
Locals celebrate month-long carnival in Nigeria's Lagos with song and dance as an expression of the rich Nigerian culture. (Photo: AFP)

Locals celebrate rich Nigerian culture in Lagos carnival
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Google Photos gets new goodies for the summer

Amongst the fancy AR and VR stuff, the widely used Photos app was shown some love with the announcement of two new features at the I/O conference
 

Exclusive: Kangana easy to get along with, says Queen co-star Rajkummar

Kangana Ranaut with Rajkummar Rao.
 

Confirmed! Sara Ali Khan to debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput.
 

14-year-old autistic boy says first full sentence after using century-old drug

The researchers used a drug called suramin developed by German scientists in 1916 to cure sleeping sickness. (Photo: Pixabay - picture for representational purpose only))
 

11-month-old with incurable skin condition gets blisters every time mother cuddles

The boy’s 32-year-old mother, Katie, has to spend one-and-a-half hour every night attending to him bandaging his wounds protecting him from infection. (Photo:
 

Post injury on Padmavati sets, Ranveer takes a break and heads for London

Ranveer Singh. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Apple Stores hit South East Asian shores

First in the queue was Xiang Jiaxin, a twenty-five-year-old Chinese national working in Macau who had queued for more than 12 hours overnight and planned a holiday to Singapore especially to coincide with the opening. (Photo: AFP)

Tech giants seek to build AI smarts; acquisitions accelerate

Tech giants seeking to reinforce their leads in artificial intelligence or make up for lost ground have been the most aggressive buyers.

Hackers hit most restaurants in data breach

Hackers used malware to steal customer payment data from most of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's restaurants over a span of three weeks.

Google will now track your card spendings

The company will also pull up data from mobile platforms as well and track them later so as to let advertisers know whether their efforts had any influence on the target consumer or not. (Photo: representational)

Another NSA tool makes Windows XP and Server 2003 vulnerable

EsteemAudit is based on one vulnerability in the RDP service in Windows XP and Windows Server 2003, targeting port 3389 on unpatched systems
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham