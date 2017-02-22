Skype to use Aadhaar-based authentication: Microsoft CEO Nadella

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella met IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday, 21 February 2017 to discuss the company’s rural digital initiatives and further leveraging LinkedIn for creating employment opportunities.

“Microsoft is doing good work in India. In particular, we have appreciated their initiative for digital inclusion in village, the Harisal pilot project in Maharashtra where they brought in technology and connectivity for digital health and digital education,” Prasad said after the 30-minute meeting.

The Centre has even reportedly given Microsoft’s free calling service Skype, a go-ahead to start utilising Aadhaar as a form of authentication. The company presented numerous scenarios on how Skype could be used citing an example wherein people can authenticate themselves for accessing government services that require Aadhaar-based authentication.

The Minister said Nadella represented a powerful statement of "extraordinary contribution of India's talent" and accomplishments.

Nadella also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discusses Microsoft’s digital inclusion program that is aimed towards improving rural healthcare and education.

The company has also launched ‘Skype Lite’ that can verify Aadhaar data on the go in the form of OTPs generated more like ordering food or using Paytm. Users can chat with ‘Aadhaar Verified’ users on both, the regular Skype app and the new Skype Lite app while interacting for job interviews, government services and other services.