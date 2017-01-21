 LIVE !  :  Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address after being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington (Photo: AP) Live: Donald Trump takes charge; sworn in as 45th US President
 
Technology, In Other News

US President Trump's twitter account gets more than 5 million followers

PTI
Published Jan 21, 2017, 2:21 am IST
Updated Jan 21, 2017, 3:15 am IST
In his maiden tweet, Trump gave Facebook link of his live inaugural speech.
President-elect Donald Trump waves as he walks to his vehicles at a church service at St. John’s Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Photo: AP)
 President-elect Donald Trump waves as he walks to his vehicles at a church service at St. John’s Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Photo: AP)

Washington: Within few hours of Donald Trump becoming the 45th President of the United States, his official presidential twitter account attracted more than five million followers.

As of today afternoon, the 45th President of the United States was not following anyone and had only one tweet in his account. In his maiden tweet, Trump gave Facebook link of his live inaugural speech.  

Till early this morning, the official twitter account of the President of the United States was handled by Barack Obama, who passed on the baton to Trump exactly at noon.

All the tweets of Obama in his capacity as the US President has now been archived under a new account @POTUS44.

At the time of archiving, Obama's official twitter account had 13.9 million followers. This is far less than the 80.9 million followers on his personal account.

POTUS44 account is now being maintained by National Archives and Records Administration. The brief introduction of Trump on his official twitter account says that 45th President of the United States is "working on behalf of the American people to make our country great again."

Tweets may be archived, it says. Trump, of late has generated lots of news and controversies from the series of tweets he writes every day, and mostly early in the morning.

His personal twitter account @realdonaldtrump has 20.7 million followers. He has written 34,300 tweets after joining this social media in March 2009.

On his personal account, he follows 42 accounts mostly those of his family members, Trump organisations, a few journalist and Republican leaders.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who joined the micro blogging site in January 2009 -- less than three months before Trump ? has 26.5 million followers. He has tweeted ? 13,800 times -- far less than that of Trump.

The twitter account of the Prime Minister of India has 15.6 million followers and has 13,700 tweets.

Tags: donald trump, 45th president, us presidential inauguration, trump inauguration event, donald trump church service, donald trump white house, donald trump swearing in, donald trump us president

Nation Gallery

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Wednesday showed his wrestling prowess as he defeated 2008 Beijing Olympic silver medalist Andrey Stadnik in a promotional bout of the 2017 Pro Wrestling League (PWL) in New Delhi.

Baba Radmev shows Olympic wrestling champ how it's done!
Thousands of students gathered on the sands of Marina in Chennai as protests demanding lifting of the ban on bull-taming sport 'Jallikattu' snowballed across Tamil Nadu.

Thousands protest at Chennai's Marina beach in support of Jallikattu
Preparations for one of the nation’s most decorated celebrations, the Republic Day, are underway as different contingents rehearse in full swing at New Delhi.

Contingents rehearse with gusto for 68th Republic Day parade
Decorated earthern pots brimming with boiling rice, beating of drums and offering of sugarcane pieces to the Sun God at streets and temples marked the harvest festival of Pongal in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

Pongal celebrated with traditional fervour in Tamil Nadu
Cold wave continued unabated in Kashmir with Srinagar experiencing the coldest January night in the last five years as water supply lines and various water bodies, including fringes of the famous Dal Lake froze.

Cold wave continues in Kashmir, fringes of Dal Lake freezes
From Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s death to the debate on allowing women's entry into Sabarimala, 2016 was quite an eventful one in the South. Listed below is a list of the important issues that spilled over, grabbing national headlines.

Yearender 2016: Top headlines from the South
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Forget Deepika, Priyanka proves she's the spiciest on Jimmy Kimmel Live

This is Priyanka's second appearance on Jimmy Kimmel's show.
 

India's biggest aircraft carrier ship INS Vikramaditya first to have ATM onboard

File picture of INS Vikramaditya (Photo: PTI)
 

Trump Pizza: Making pizza great again with Russian caviar, gold

Representational Image. (Photo: AP)
 

Snapped: Harshvardhan Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan at Kareena-Saif's; film together?

Kareena and Saif were recently blessed with a baby boy, Taimur. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Watch: Yuvraj Singh spends time with cancer patients

The kids were enthralled after spending time with Yuvraj who himself is a cancer survivor. (Photo: PTI)
 

India, England cricket teams stuck in traffic jam in Kolkata, video goes viral

India beat England by 15 runs in Cuttack on Thursday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Anonymous browsing habits may give away your identity: study

The researchers created an algorithm to compare anonymous web browsing histories with links appearing in people's public social media accounts, called

PVR launches theatre on demand service Vkaao, eyes 100 screens

Warburg Pincus acquired 9 per cent stake affiliates of private equity firm Multiples and 5 per cent from promoters of PVR.

Soon, AI systems that see world as humans do

CogSketch also incorporates a computational model of analogy, based on Northwestern psychology professor Dedre Gentner's structure-mapping theory. The ability to solve complex visual problems is one of the hallmarks of human intelligence.

Toshiba making preparations for sale of stake in chip business

Its semiconductor business - the world's second-biggest NAND flash memory producer after Samsung Electronics Co Ltd - is Toshiba's crown jewel.

Impact of job-stealing robots a growing concern at Davos

Over the last decade, more jobs have been lost to technology than any other factor, and John Drzik, head of global risk at insurance broker Marsh, expects more of the same.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham