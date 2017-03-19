Technology, In Other News

McDonalds India app impacted, may have leaked millions of consumers' data

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 19, 2017, 7:59 pm IST
Updated Mar 19, 2017, 8:00 pm IST
The leak reportedly published by a cyber security firm Fallible on Saturday
Customers in North and East of India use another app and website, so their data doesn't seem to be impacted by this leak.
 Customers in North and East of India use another app and website, so their data doesn't seem to be impacted by this leak.

McDonald's India app McDelivery had leaked personal information of its customers for an unspecified duration of time, Cyber security firm Fallible reported on Saturday. The leaked details include "name, email address, phone number, home address, accurate home co-ordinates, and social profile links" for "more than 2.2 million" of its users.

According to a blog post published by the firm, "an unprotected publicly accessible API endpoint for getting user details coupled with serially enumerable integers as customer IDs can be used to obtain access to all users personal information."

McDonald's operations in India are split into two entities - McDonald's India (West & South) and McDonald's India (North & East), and the McDelivery app and website are owned and operated by the former entity. Customers in North and East of India use another app and website, so their data doesn't seem to be impacted by this leak.

Fallible has stated that they first reported the issue to McDonald's India on February 4, though it's possible the leak has been around for much longer. It's unclear if anyone else knew about the leak and if they were able to exploit it to download data of all McDonald's India (West & South) customers. The leak remained available for hours after Fallible's blog post was published, so if the data hadn't been accessed earlier, it could've certainly been downloaded since.

McDonald’s has plugged the leak. However, Fallible states "The McDonald's fix is incomplete and the endpoint is still leaking data. We have communicated this again to them and are waiting for their response."

An official spokesperson for McDonald's India (West & South), the company that owns and operates the McDelivery app, sent the following statement to Gadgets 360, who verified the leak, “We would like to inform our users that our website and app does not store any sensitive financial data of the users like credit card details, wallets passwords or bank account information. The website and app has always been safe to use, and we update security measure on regular basis. As a precautionary measure, we would also urge our users to update the McDelivery app on their devices.”

According to the statement, the company does not deny that personal information was being leaked; instead it's just highlighting the fact that the company stores no financial information of the users - as if that's supposed to make customers feel better. Unfortunately, in the absence of strong data privacy and protection laws, customers in India have no real recourse but to get on with their lives.

Tags: mcdonalds app, fallible, cyber security

Nation Gallery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led his party to a stupendous victory in UP, ending BJP’s 14-year exile in India’s most-populous state.

Modi’s magic brings a saffron Holi to Uttar Pradesh
11 people were killed and at least 30 others injured after a private bus heading to Bhubaneswar from Hyderabad fell into a river near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh early morning on Tuesday. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)

11 dead, at least 30 injured after private bus falls into river in Andhra Pradesh
Thick smoke enveloped Bellandur lake after a fire broke out when garbage strewn around it was set ablaze.

Sky of smoke: Bengaluru's Bellandur lake catches fire again!
The White House on Friday welcomed the Premier of Japan Shinzo Abe and his wife who are on an official state visit.

Donald Trump and Japan's Shinzo Abe share high-five on Florida golf course
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget for 2017-18 in Parliament at 11 am on Wednesday, during the Budget Session.

Union Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley paints a positive picture
India is celebrating its 68th Republic Day on Thursday. The day is marked by a grand parade in the national capital, New Delhi.

In Pictures: India celebrates 68th Republic Day
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Here's why Pornhub wants people to have sex dressed as pandas

The videos have got over one lakh views in one day (Photo: Pornhub)
 

You’re not even called for Adityanath's swearing-in: Lalu mocks Sushil Kumar

This is not the first time Sushil Kumar Modi has took potshots on Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Photo: PTI)
 

India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 4: Pujara, Saha steal the show, Jadeja makes merry

Cheteshwar Pujara scored 202 runs off 525 balls as he and Wriddhiman Saha (117) made sure India get past Australia’s first-inning total of 451. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Ilayaraja sends SPB legal notice for singing his songs sans permission

Ilayaraja is yet to comment on the controversy.
 

Video: Courageous woman fights out of devastating mudslide in Peru

The woman was caught in a whirlpool (Photo: YouTube)
 

Kerala: Dog sacrifices life fighting cobra to save elderly couple

The owner is a retired government official (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Apple says to add two more R&D centers in China

It has pledged to invest more than 3.5 billion yuan ($508 million) in research and development in China.

Vodafone Offers Special 4G Plan to Watch Movies On Amazon Prime Video

After subscribing to Amazon Prime via MyVodafone app or Vodafone Website for an annual introductory subscription price of Rs. 499, Vodafone customers will get Rs. 250 cashback as their Amazon Pay Balance.

Germany's Merkel calls for standardized European rules on using data

A key issue is determining who owns the data and the related copyright issues, Merkel said.

G20 to jointly fight bank sector hacking

Meeting in the German resort town of Baden-Baden, G20 finance chiefs will agree to fight attacks regardless of their origin and promise cross-border cooperation to maintain financial stability.

Impulsive Facebook use linked to brain imbalance: Study

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham