PM Narendra Modi unveils ‘Futureskills’ to upskill technology professionals in India

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 19, 2018, 3:22 pm IST
Updated Feb 19, 2018, 3:25 pm IST
NASSCOM also signed a MoU with MeitY with the aim to reskill the country’s technology workforce.
The platform - FutureSkills was unveiled by Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi who applauded the initiative and its focus on creating skills for future jobs in the country. (Photo: File)
 The platform - FutureSkills was unveiled by Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi who applauded the initiative and its focus on creating skills for future jobs in the country. (Photo: File)

As exponential technologies and digitalization expand their horizons and become indispensable for professions across the IT spectrum, the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) launched a platform for skills development in 8 varied technologies – starting with AI. The other technologies in focus will be Virtual Reality, Robotic Process Automation, Internet of Things, Big Data Analytics, 3D Printing, Cloud Computing, Social and Mobile. This is aimed at up-skilling two million technology professions and skilling another two million potential employees and students over the next few years. The platform - FutureSkills was unveiled by Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi who applauded the initiative and its focus on creating skills for future jobs in the country.

NASSCOM also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, to collaboratively foster, cultivate and strengthen reskilling initiatives. As a part of the MoU, NASSCOM and MeitY will work together to enable skill development and continuous learning not only for individuals in the IT-ITeS industry and its aspirants; but also, employees belonging to other sectors. The MoU was signed in the presence of Shri. Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Law & Justice and Electronics and IT, Govt. of India, Mr. R Chandrashekhar, President, NASSCOM, Mr. BVR Mohan Reddy, Industry Leader and Chairman of the IT-ITES Sector Skills Council, Ms. Debjani Ghosh Industry Leader and President-designate, NASSCOM and Mr. Mohit Thukral, Industry Leader and Executive Committee Member, NASSCOM. Commenting on the MoU, Shri. Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Law & Justice and Electronics and IT, Govt. of India said, “Digital empowerment can only happen if there is digital inclusion. With the advent of new technologies like AI, Blockchain and IoT, reskilling of young professionals is critical. I’m pleased that NASSCOM has come up with this unique platform for skilling and reskilling young people where my department and team will provide lot of support and assistance. It is all about teamwork where government and private sector leaders and organisations like NASSCOM need to come together and contribute towards digital inclusion.”

 

The platform for re-skilling and up-skilling of workforce in new and emerging ICT technologies is a complement to Digital India initiative of the Government. While Digital India is working on steps to increase domestic electronic production, BPO promotion schemes for employment, this platform will make talent available for India and the Indian industry to embrace opportunities from emerging technologies”.

While the MoU evangelises re-skilling by supporting the industry and other stakeholders; FutureSkills aims to charter the roadmap for the sustained growth in various fields starting with three distinct job roles for AI.

Expressing his views on the unveiling of the platform, Mr. R. Chandrashekhar, President, NASSCOM said, “Across the whole spectrum of the industry, skill profiles are undergoing rapid changes witnessing a rising demand for enhanced digital capabilities. With this growing need we are confident that the FutureSkills platform will not only help re-engineer education and but also create employment prospects. Also, the MoU we signed today is a momentous milestone in industry and government’s collaborative initiatives to build sustainable talent for the industry.”

NASSCOM has conducted a comprehensive study with the Boston Consulting Group to identify 8 technologies, poised to grow tremendously, both nationally and globally, in the coming decade, along with associated 55 job roles and corresponding skills required for those technologies. The FutureSkills platform will enable discovery, continuous learning and a marketplace of best-in-class training providers/virtual labs and certifications for each of these job roles and skills, with customized pathways for learning.

