First 'Made in India' iPhones may hit shelves this month

In a potential boost to Prime Minister Narendra’s Modi “Make in India” initiative, Apple’s first-ever batch of indigenous iPhones has started rolling off the production line in Bengaluru.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Taiwan-based manufacturer Wistron Corp has completed assembling a trial run of the first-ever iPhones in the city and could dispatch the devices to domestic market this month.

In a statement to the publication, Apple confirmed production of a small number of iPhone SE models in India’s Silicon Valley. Additionally, a person familiar on the matter told WSJ, “We are beginning initial production of a small number of iPhone SE in Bengaluru. We’ll begin shipping to domestic customers this month.”

With sale slowing down in the key market China, Apple is eyeing on India to ramp-up its growth.

Apple holds 10 per cent of smartphone market in India, according to market researcher Counterpoint, and faces tough competition from arch-rival Samsung and other Chinese and local brands.

Although the publication notes that the ‘Made in India’ iPhone SE models could cost as much as $100 (approx. Rs 6,500) lower than the current $320, the price is still debatable.

Philip Schiller, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing during his visit to India said that Apple does not try and make some devices more affordable in certain markets. The company prefers to keep prices consistent through all markets and aims to preserve its gross margin.