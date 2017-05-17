 LIVE !  :  It's a battle of two left-handed openers as David Warner and Gautam Gambhir get ready to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, on Wednesday. (Photo: BCCI) Live| SRH vs KKR: Monumental Coultier-Nile effort restricts SRH to 128-7
 
Technology, In Other News

Apple to start initial production of iPhone SE in B'luru this month

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published May 17, 2017, 9:06 pm IST
Updated May 17, 2017, 9:06 pm IST
Apple would be ready to start assembling high-end iPhones in the city in less than a month to boost its chances of gaining a foothold
The company has been ramping up its efforts to expand its business in India, one of its fastest growing markets.
  The company has been ramping up its efforts to expand its business in India, one of its fastest growing markets.

US tech giant Apple Inc today said it is beginning initial production of a "small number" of 'iPhone SE' in the city and start shipping to domestic customers this month. "We are beginning initial production of a small number of iPhone SE in Bengaluru. iPhone SE is the most popular and powerful phone with a four-inch display in the world and we'll begin shipping to domestic customers this month," Apple said here.

The Karnataka government had in February announced Apple Inc.'s proposal to commence initial manufacturing operations in Bengaluru. The phones will be manufactured by Wistron, aTaiwanese OEM for Apple at Peenya in the city.

Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge had on March 30 said that Apple would be ready to start assembling high-end iPhones in the city in less than a month to boost its chances of gaining a foothold in the fast growing Indian market. Local manufacturing is expected to help Apple price its phones more competitively in India as it currently attracts additional duty on imports.

Apple had asked for several tax and other incentives to enter India in the manufacturing sector.

The company has been ramping up its efforts to expand its business in India, one of its fastest growing markets. Apple is also keen on setting up retail presence in India and has sought relaxation in local sourcing norms. The company has also announced opening of 'App Accelerator' in Bengaluru, an initiative that would provide support to Indian developers and enable them transform the design and performance of their apps on its mobile operating system iOS.

Tags: apple, iphone se, bangaluru

World Gallery

Thousands of protesters gathered in front of a Jakarta prison in support of the former Christian governor imprisoned for two years for blasphemy against Islam.

Hundreds of supporters of jailed Christian governor Ahok rally in Indonesia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Colombo on Thursday on a two-day visit. The visit is mainly aimed at reinforcing the traditional connect between India and Sri Lanka.

In Sri Lanka for 2 days, Narendra Modi participates in Vesak Day celebrations
Russian President Vladimir Putin was present with a photograph of his father in a naval uniform. He stood with people carrying portraits of relatives who fought in World War II, during the Immortal Regiment march in Red Square, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday May 9, 2017. (Photo: AP)

Victory Day: Remembering Russian Red Army's sacrifice
South Koreans went to the polls on Tuesday to choose a new president after Park Geun-Hye was ousted and indicted for corruption, against a backdrop of high tensions with the nuclear-armed North. (Photo: AFP)

South Koreans vote for new president to succeed impeached Park
French voters went to the polls on Sunday to pick a new president, choosing between young centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen in a watershed election for the country and Europe. Polling day follows an unprecedented campaign marked by scandal, repeated surprises and a last-minute hacking attack on Macron, a 39-year-old who has never held elected office. (Photo: AFP)

French presidential elections: Voters choose between Le Pen, Macron
French presidential contenders are perhaps their starkest divide in foreign policy positions as Emmanuel Macron urging close cooperation with international institutions and Marine Le Pen championing France-first nationalism.

France to decide Macron, Le Pen's fate in final phase vote
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aditya secretly meets Bhushan Kumar; role in Akshay's Mogul on the cards?

Bhushan Kumar. and Aditya Roy Kapur.
 

Infant measuring the size of a person's palm survives heart surgery

Special miniature instruments were used (Photo: YouTube)
 

Family in Kerala has webbed fingers, refuses surgery calling it curse from god

The family says it started with a neighbour cutting a sacred tree (Photo: YouTube)
 

Live| SRH vs KKR: Monumental Coultier-Nile effort restricts SRH to 128-7

It's a battle of two left-handed openers as David Warner and Gautam Gambhir get ready to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, on Wednesday. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Deepika Padukone is killing it at the Cannes Film Festival!

Deepika Padukone in her Cannes attires.
 

Shoojit Sircar to direct Amitabh Bachchan for the third time!

Shoojit Sircar and Amitabh Bachchan on the set of 'Pink'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Ransomeware: India least prepared due to low awareness level

Ransomware is a type of malicious software designed to block access to a computer system until a sum of money is paid.

HTC U11 wants you to squeeze it

The phone merges the visual appeal of the U Ultra with the specs of a modern flagship.

Pirated Windows is a risky bet, says security company

China and Russia are two of the countries where a major share of computers are running pirated Windows, these are also the countries with the biggest rate of WannaCry infections.

Revv launches Asia’s first multi-brand car subscription platform

Switch being a bold and creative platform, can have significant implications for both consumers and car-makers. For consumers, owning a car could become a matter of ordering it over an app, minus the hassles of maintaining it, and with lesser fixed expenses.

Konica Minolta rolls out Accurio Press Series C2070 and C2060 digital printers

Accurio Press comes with additional features to adapt to customer requirements and also helps in optimizing the processes and workflows in order to streamline customer print production.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham