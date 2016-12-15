Technology, In Other News

One billion accounts exposed in newly discovered security breach: Yahoo

REUTERS
Published Dec 15, 2016, 7:28 am IST
Updated Dec 15, 2016, 7:29 am IST
The number of affected accounts was double the number implicated in a 2014 breach that Yahoo disclosed in September.
Yahoo said it discovered the breach while reviewing data provided to the company by law enforcement. (Photo: AP)
 Yahoo said it discovered the breach while reviewing data provided to the company by law enforcement. (Photo: AP)

Yahoo warned on Wednesday that it had uncovered yet another massive cyber attack, saying data from more than 1 billion user accounts was compromised in August 2013, making it the largest breach in history.

The number of affected accounts was double the number implicated in a 2014 breach that the internet company disclosed in September and blamed on hackers working on behalf of a government. News of that attack, which affected at least 500 million accounts, prompted Verizon Communication Inc to say in October that it might withdraw from an agreement to buy Yahoo's core internet business for $4.83 billion.

Following the latest disclosure, Verizon said, "We will review the impact of this new development before reaching any final conclusions."

A Yahoo spokesman told Reuters that the company has been in communication with Verizon during its investigation into the breach and that it is confident the incident will not affect the pending acquisition.

Yahoo required all of its customers to reset their passwords - a stronger measure than it took after the previous breach was discovered, when it only recommended a password reset.

Yahoo also said Wednesday that it believes hackers responsible for the previous breach had also accessed the company’s proprietary code to learn how to forge "cookies" that would allow hackers to access an account without a password.

"Yahoo badly screwed up," said Bruce Schneier, a cryptologist and one of the world's most respected security experts. "They weren't taking security seriously and that's now very clear. I would have trouble trusting Yahoo going forward."

Yahoo was tentative in its description of new problems, saying the incident was "likely" distinct from the one it reported in September and that stolen information "may have included" names, e-mail addresses, telephone numbers, dates of birth, hashed passwords and, in some cases, encrypted or unencrypted security questions and answers.

It said it had not yet identified the intrusion that led to the massive data theft and noted that payment-card data and bank account information were not stored in the system the company believes was affected.

Yahoo said it discovered the breach while reviewing data provided to the company by law enforcement. FireEye Mandiant unit and Aon Plc's Stroz Friedberg are assisting in the investigation, the Yahoo spokesman told Reuters.

The breach is the latest setback for Yahoo, an internet pioneer that has fallen on hard times in recent years after being eclipsed by younger, fast-growing rivals including Alphabet Inc's Google and Facebook.

Hours before it announced the breach on Wednesday, executives with Google, Facebook and other large US technology companies met with President-elect Donald Trump in New York. Reflecting its diminished stature, Yahoo was not invited to the summit, according to people familiar with the meeting.

The Yahoo spokesman said Chief Executive Marissa Mayer was at the company's Sunnyvale, California headquarters to assist in addressing the new breach.

Yahoo shares were down 2.4 per cent to $39.91 in extended trading. Verizon shares were little changed from their close at $51.63.

Tags: yahoo, accounts, hacked, data breach

World Gallery

Rebel resistance in the Syrian city of Aleppo ended after years of fighting and months of bitter siege and bombardment that culminated in a bloody retreat, as insurgents agreed to withdraw in a ceasefire.

Razed to the ground: Aleppo battle ends after years of bloodshed
The Istanbul blast is the latest in large-scale assault to traumatize a nation confronting an array of security threats. (Photo: AP)

Twin blasts near Istanbul football stadium kill 38, wound 166
Crown Prince of Dubai Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum captured mesmerising view of Dubai’s skyscrapers from above the clouds. (Photo: Instagram/faz3)

Crown Prince of Dubai captures city's skyscrapers from above the clouds
A powerful earthquake struck western Indonesia's Aceh province levelling hundreds of houses and shops, leaving countless people homeless and in need of basic supplies like food and water.

Indonesia quake aftermath: Residents cope up with destruction
A strong undersea earthquake rocked Indonesia's Aceh province early on Wednesday, killing at least 52 people and causing dozens of buildings to collapse.

Strong earthquake rattles Indonesia killing dozens, injuring several
Cuba is nearing the end of its nine-day public mourning for Fidel Castro with a second massive rally in honor of the revolutionary leader. (Photos: AP)

Cuba nears end of mourning for Fidel Castro with second big rally
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Salman's Sultan most trending film of 2016, Rajinikanth's Kabali second

Salman Khan in 'Sultan' and Rajinikanth in 'Kabali'.
 

Hyderabad to alter Mughal story; old records tell many new stories

Aurangzeb
 

Vizag man gatecrashes lover's engagement, wins approval from her family

The couple was in love for a long time and finally convinced the families too (Photo: AFP)
 

Throwback: This picture of Shruti Haasan with Kamal and Sarika is heart-melting!

Kamal and Sarika were married for sixteen years and have two daughters, Shruti and Akshara. (Photo source: Twitter)
 

Akshay and Anupam celebrate their 20th film together in the most adorable way!

Akshay Kumar shared the picture on his official Twitter account.
 

Hilarious conversation between customer and Zomato executive goes viral

He insisted on the executive helping him with cigarettes (Photo: Reddit)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Amazon Prime Video Now Available in India

With the launch of Prime Video, Amazon Prime members in India will enjoy unlimited streaming video, ad-free and on-demand, at no additional cost to their Rs 499 annual Prime membership, the equivalent of just Rs 41.50 a month.

Pokemon Go's health benefits moderate, short-lived: study

Results show that the daily average steps during the first week of installation increased by 955 additional steps - equivalent to half of the World Health Organisation's (WHO) recommendation for physical activity per week.

Uber adds San Francisco to self-driving car project

Uber said the San Francisco test would help its engineers get more data to improve its technology, with a climate and traffic conditions which are different than those in Pittsburgh.

New smartphone app may check workplace injury

Existing methods for measuring risk of injury leave much to be desired: Health and safety professionals often make subjective judgements of risk based on a 0-10 scale of hand activity.

Chennai: Vardah impacts undersea network cables, hits telecom services

Chennai: Residents looking at the uprooted trees in an area worst hit due to the Cyclone Vardah, in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham