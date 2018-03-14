search on deccanchronicle.com
Axis Bank to soon process payments over WhatsApp

PTI
Published Mar 14, 2018, 11:21 am IST
Updated Mar 14, 2018, 12:10 pm IST
It is India's third largest private sector bank. The bank termed the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) as a "huge opportunity."
Axis Bank said its mobile banking spends touched Rs 51,030 crore in Q3 FY18, increasing 71 per cent YoY, thereby, reinforcing the Bank's commitment to accelerate the 'Digital India' agenda.
India's third largest private sector bank Axis Bank today said it would soon be able to process payments over the popular chatting application WhatsApp. The bank also termed the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) as a "huge opportunity."

"UPI we are the market leaders in terms of innovation, and we do believe that UPI is a huge opportunity. We are working in terms of creating a differentiated environment for our customers," Axis Bank Executive Director -Retail Banking, Rajiv Anand told reporters here. "We are also working with partners like Google, WhatsApp, Uber, Ola and Samsung pay to be able to create the ecosystem for customers to be able to make payments," he said.

 

According to Bank officials, Axis Bank enjoys 20 per cent market share in the UPI space. Stating that Google Tez is already up and running, Anand in response to a question about the rollout said, "WhatsApp, we are in the process of integration...WhatsApp is currently running the beta version, the full version should...we are hoping is, will come within the next month or two."

Axis Bank said its mobile banking spends touched Rs 51,030 crore in Q3 FY18, increasing 71 per cent YoY, thereby, reinforcing the Bank's commitment to accelerate the 'Digital India' agenda. It said over 66 per cent of the Bank's transactions were made through 'digital modes' in Q3 FY18 as against 52 per cent in Q1 FY17.

According to officials, the Bank's focus on cards, both credit and debit, also continues to remain high with Axis continuing to be the market leader in installing 'card-acceptance terminals'. As of Q3 FY18, the number stood upwards of 479,200.

Tags: whatsapp, axis bank, upi




Daiwa 24-inch LED TV with in-built soundbar launched in India for Rs 8,499

With a customisable backlight mode, the company claims that this LED TV has the lowest power consumption in the market.
