Technology, In Other News

WhatsApp denies snooping backdoor, says it’s a ‘design decision’

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 14, 2017, 3:54 pm IST
Updated Jan 14, 2017, 3:56 pm IST
The Guardian reported that the Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp is vulnerable to interception.
While many security advocates around the world believe that creating a backdoor to access the messages is a threat to the privacy of the users, Facebook begs to differ.
 While many security advocates around the world believe that creating a backdoor to access the messages is a threat to the privacy of the users, Facebook begs to differ.

Earlier on Friday, The Guardian reported that the Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp is vulnerable to interception, which means that WhatsApp messages could be read without its billion-plus users knowing about it. The reason is due to a security backdoor detected in the app’s end-to-end encryption protocol.   

The Guardian reported, the system of service relies on unique security keys ‘that are traded and verified between users to guarantee communications are secure and cannot be intercepted by a middleman.’

While many security advocates around the world believe that creating a backdoor to access the messages is a threat to the privacy of the users, Facebook begs to differ. Tobias Boelter, a cryptography researcher at the University of California, believes that if the government asks WhatsApp to disclose users’ messaging history, it can effectively grant them access due to a change in the encryption keys.

WhatsApp told The Gaurdian, ‘We know the most common reasons this happens are because someone has switched phones or reinstalled WhatsApp.... In these situations, we want to make sure people's messages are delivered, not lost in transit.’

In a statement to Deccan Chronicle, WhatsApp said ‘We do not give governments a ‘backdoor’ into its systems and would fight any government request to create a backdoor. The design decision referenced in the online reports prevents millions of messages from being lost, and WhatsApp offers people security notifications to alert them to potential security risks. WhatsApp published a technical white paper on its encryption design, and has been transparent about the government requests it receives, publishing data about those requests in the Facebook Government Requests Report.’

In reply to the allegations with regards to the backdoor on the messaging app, WhatsApp's co-founder Brian Acton took to Reddit with the following statement.

The Guardian’s story on an alleged “backdoor” in WhatsApp is false. WhatsApp does not give governments a “backdoor” into its systems. WhatsApp would fight any government request to create a backdoor. Since April 2016, WhatsApp messages and calls are end-to-end encrypted by default. WhatsApp also offers people a security notifications feature that alerts them when people change keys so that they can verify who they are communicating with.

‘Like everything else in WhatsApp, it’s designed to be simple. We built end-to-end encryption with encryption as the default so not a single one of our 1 billion users has to turn on encryption. This is also true for people who delete and re-install WhatsApp or for those who change their phones. For some people, this can be a frequent occurrence as people manage data charges and phone storage, or share devices with family members.

We want to make sure that people in these situations do not lose access to messages sent to them while they are in the midst of re-installing the app or changing their phones. Because a person's encryption key is changed when WhatsApp is installed on a new phone or re-installed on an old device, we make sure those messages can eventually be read using the new key.

You can choose to be notified using the “Show Security Notifications” setting. When you have turned this setting on, WhatsApp will notify you every time the person you're communicating with changes a key.

Of course, if you are concerned that you're communicating with someone who isn't who they say they are, there are things you can do. If you have “Show Security Notifications” enabled and receive a notification of a key change, send an initial message and wait for the blue checkmarks. You can then verify using a QR code or by comparing a 60-digit number.

We appreciate the interest people have in the security of their messages and calls on WhatsApp. We will continue to set the record straight in the face of baseless accusations about “backdoors” and help people understand how we’ve built WhatsApp with critical security features at such a large scale

Most importantly, we’ll continue investing in technology and building simple features that help protect the privacy and security of messages and calls on WhatsApp.

Tags: whatsapp, facebook, backdoor snooping, allegations

World Gallery

At the dusk of both of their political careers, surrounded by teary friends and family, President Barack Obama on Thursday bestowed the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Joe Biden, the man he called, 'the finest vice president we have ever seen'.

Biden breaks down after Obama surprises him with Medal of Freedom
Every January, thousands of voodoo worshippers joined by crowds of tourists and descendants of slaves trudge down the long sand track leading to the beach at Ouidah in Benin.

Thousands of worshippers and tourists flock to West Africa for a Voodoo pilgrimage
In a speech that was inspirational and emotional, Barack Obama bid adieu as the President of United States of America.

Nostalgia, tears, smiles: Barack Obama's farewell speech had it all
Thousands of Mexicans marched in the capital Monday to complain about a gasoline price increase, demonstrating a day after police in Sonora state fought a pitched, three-hour battle to free a border rail crossing blocked by protesters.

More gas hike protests in Mexico a day after clash at border
A massive crowd of mostly barefoot Filipino Roman Catholic devotees joined an annual procession of a centuries-old statue of Jesus Christ held under tight security due to fears of a possible attack following the killing of a suspected Islamic extremist leader.

Thousands gather at Manila for annual Catholic procession amid heavy security
Millions of Americans were struggling under a winter storm that blocked roads and covered airports in snow, paralyzing transportation from Alabama all the way to New York City.

Winter storm cripples South, wrecks havoc across US
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: RP Singh snatches spectator’s mobile, throws it on the ground

In the video, RP Singh is shown to cross the boundary rope, snatch the phone before throwing it onto the ground. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Amaal Mallik slams Bollywood for nepotism; questions nominees and the jury behind it

Amaal Mallik is from a musical family. He is the son of Daboo Mallik, brother of Armaan Mallik and nephew of Anu Mallik. Armaan has also criticised the award organisers for their poor choice in music categoty.
 

US: Woman charged with stealing teenage daughter at birth

Gloria Williams is a suspect in the kidnapping of a baby girl in Jacksonville. (Photo: AP)
 

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s inputs will be priceless: Virat Kohli

Kohli believes that Dhoni's inputs during the game will help Indiaget their DRS calls right. (Photo: AFP)
 

Samsung Galaxy S8 3D renders: No home button, no dual-camera

Samsung Galaxy S8
 

Pak woman hires goons to thrash her cheating husband

She hired the goons to teach a lesson to her husband and paid them Rs five lakh to thrash him. (Photo: Representational Image/AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Microsoft buys Canadian AI research firm Maluuba

Microsoft also announced that Yoshua Bengio, head of the University of Montreal’s Institute for Learning Algorithms – would become an adviser to the company’s Artificial Intelligence and Research Group.

Ex-employees sue Microsoft, were forced to watch child porn

Two former Microsoft workers are claiming their work reviewing abuse, child pornography and other graphic material flagged for removal caused them post-traumatic stress disorder.

Sony Entertainment CEO exiting for top role at Snap

In a 13-year career at Sony, Lynton oversaw hit movies including the

Your WhatsApp messages can be read by Facebook: Research

The system relies on unique security keys that are traded and verified between users to guarantee communications are secure and cannot be intercepted by a middleman.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos buys a USD 23 million home in Washington

Bezos, whose estimated $70 billion fortune makes him one of the world's wealthiest people, paid cash for the property, according to the Post -- a newspaper he purchased in 2013.(Image: Trulia.com)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham