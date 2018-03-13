Apple to unveil new entry-level Mac Notebook, likely launch at WWDC in June

The cited source claims that Apple is aiming to ship six million units of the new notebook through the end of the year, although DigiTimes believes that the upcoming MacBook model is expected to be closer to four million.

Earlier this month, known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo asserted that Apple might launch a cheaper MacBook Air sometime during the second quarter of the year with a price tag of $799 or $899 predicted. A new report now sheds more light on what Apple is planning for its fans.

According to DigiTimes, Apple is planning to launch a new 13.3-inch ‘entry-level MacBook’ late in the second quarter of the year, most likely to be at WWDC in June. Furthermore, the new entry-level variant might be priced similar to the existing MacBook Air range or a slightly higher than the current MacBook Air, which starts at $999, and the machine will include a Retina display.

“The 13.3-inch a-Si panels for the new notebook feature the same resolution as Apple's 13.3-inch MacBook Pro at 2,560 by 1,600. LG Display will begin supplying the panel in April with the new MacBook scheduled to enter mass production at the end of May or the beginning of June,” the report stated.

The report further suggests that Apple will soon release entry-level iPad models in the second quarter and new iPad Pro units for the second half of the year.