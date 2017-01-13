Technology, In Other News

Microsoft workers say reviewing graphic content caused PTSD

AP
Published Jan 13, 2017, 7:28 am IST
Updated Jan 13, 2017, 7:46 am IST
Henry Soto and Greg Blauert have sued Microsoft Corp. claiming the technology company was negligent.
Soto and Blauert worked to review and remove disturbing images, videos and accounts that depicted graphic violence and abuse.
 Soto and Blauert worked to review and remove disturbing images, videos and accounts that depicted graphic violence and abuse.

Two former Microsoft workers are claiming their work reviewing abuse, child pornography and other graphic material flagged for removal caused them post-traumatic stress disorder.

The Seattle Times says Henry Soto and Greg Blauert have sued Microsoft Corp. claiming the technology company was negligent and violated prohibitions of discrimination based on disabilities.

Soto and Blauert worked to review and remove disturbing images, videos and accounts that depicted graphic violence and abuse.

They say they were not given proper mental-health support to cope with the impact of reviewing material they called traumatic.

Microsoft disagreed with the plaintiffs' claims. In a statement Thursday the company said the health and safety of employees who handle such material is a priority and that it works to ensure such workers have the resources and support they need.

Tags: microsoft, graphic, pornography

Nation Gallery

From Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s death to the debate on allowing women's entry into Sabarimala, 2016 was quite an eventful one in the South. Listed below is a list of the important issues that spilled over, grabbing national headlines.

Yearender 2016: Top headlines from the South
From Demonetisation to Dalit student Rohit Vemula's suicide, here are the top ten headlines from India in 2016.

Yearender 2016: Top 10 headlines from India
Here are the list of Indians who brought laurels to the country in different fields in 2016.

Yearender 2016: Indians who made headlines
2016 saw Mehbooba Mufti taking over as the first woman chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Army for the first time carrying out surgical strikes on militant camps in PoK, while violent protests for months hit hard normal life and resulted in shutdown of schools and death of 86 people.

Yearender 2016: The year Kashmir suffered
People celebrate the season's first snowfall in Shimla (Photo: AP)

Winter Wonderland: Shimla sees snowfall on Christmas after 25 years
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the grand memorial of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on board a hovercraft in the Arabian Sea off Mumbai coast.

PM lays foundation for Shivaji Memorial in Mumbai
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Just in: A sequel to Anil Kapoor's cult film Nayak is officially happening

The script has been penned by Baahubali fame KV Vijayendra Prasad.
 

Yuvraj's father Yograj Singh compares MS Dhoni with Raavan, terms him ‘arrogant’

While Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni continue to share a warm rapport, Yograj Singh, Yuvraj’s father, has continued to target India’s World Cup-winning skipper. (Photo: AP / Screengrab)
 

Big B mistakes his Delhi Madam Tassauds wax statue for a photograph

Madame Tussauds museums, in Delhi, will be the first ever branch in the country and the 23rd branch in the world.
 

US scientists activate predatory 'kill switch' in mice

An experiment turned lab mice into super-eating machines, vigorously attacking food, bottle caps, and sticks as prey. (Photo: AFP)
 

Obamas' dog, perhaps not taking transition well, bites visitor

The Obamas have two Portuguese water dogs, a breed generally known for its peaceful ways. (Photo: AP)
 

India's first solar boat launched in Kochi

Solar ferry boat ‘Aaditya’
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Court revives suit alleging apple monopoly on iPhone apps

Apple had argued that it did not sell apps, but instead acted as an intermediary used by the app developers.

Beware of new WhatsApp threat offering free internet without Wi-Fi

The scam is spread with more people as a chain reaction, luring the user into obtaining something free.

WhatsApp: How to trick a scam message

If you get any message that requires you to forcefully share with an x number of persons in order to get the reward or freebie, then it definitely sounds as a scam.

WhatsApp message about Paytm to stop working from January 15 is a hoax

Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) is 51 per cent owned by Vijay Shekhar Sharma and 49 per cent ownership is with One97 Communications Ltd.

Flipkart reshuffle signals shift to margins over volume

The person said investors, led by Tiger, were getting increasingly edgy as the writedowns not only stung early investors who bought in at higher valuations.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham