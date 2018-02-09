Crossing online privacy limits jeopardises Valentine’s Day: Kaspersky Lab

Unhappy partners are also more likely to feel that their privacy is endangered by their partner (31 per cent agree) compared to those in a happy relationship (15 per cent agree). (Source: Pexels)

When relationships blossom, individual digital lives become blurred and online boundaries compromised, which can endanger our personal privacy. According to global research from Kaspersky Lab and Toluna, despite an overwhelming majority of people stating that their relationships are more important to them than their privacy, unhappy partnerships can fuel privacy fears, and overstepping boundaries can often lead to arguments.

With so much of our daily lives bound up in online transactions and digital devices, the role of privacy and transparency in a relationship is changing. Our research found that eight in ten (80 per cent) people believe that couples should have private space, both on and offline, and 70 per cent of people value their relationships more than their privacy. Half of the partners openly share their device PINs and passwords with each other, and a quarter of people have their fingerprint on their partners’ devices.

However, when we openly share access to our digital life, we are leaving our digital footprints exposed, and secrets – good or bad – laid bare. Every third Internet user surveyed admits spying on their partner online to see what they get up to, and this figure rises to almost half among those who describe their relationships as unstable or unsure if they have a future. Unhappy partners are also more likely to feel that their privacy is endangered by their partner (31 per cent agree) compared to those in a happy relationship (15 per cent agree).

Unhappy partners are more inclined to want to keep some of their activities to themselves (76 per cent compared to 54 per cent for those in a happy relationship). The top things to hide include the content of messages they send to other people, how they spend their money, some of their personal files and websites they have visited. The issue of privacy and secrecy surrounding online activities might also lead to partners quarrelling – a third (33 per cent) have argued after a partner viewed something which the other didn’t want to share.

