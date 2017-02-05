Mozilla terminates its Firefox OS

Technology, In Other News

Senior VP Ari Jaakshi, in charge of connected devices, and Bertrand Neveux, director of the group’s software, both have left the company
Mozilla had launched Firefox OS in 2013 with several device partnerships and carriers for emerging markets.
Mozilla has put its team of 50 members responsible for its connected devices group on standby — responsible for the failed Firefox OS.

In a statement to CNET, Mozilla has stated, “We have shifted our internal approach to the internet-of-things opportunity to step back from a focus on launching and scaling commercial products to one focused on research and advanced development, dissolving our connected devices initiative and incorporating our internet-of-things exploration into an increased focus on emerging technologies.”

Senior VP Ari Jaakshi, in charge of connected devices, and Bertrand Neveux, director of the group’s software, have left the company.

Mozilla had launched Firefox OS in 2013 with several device partnerships and carriers for emerging markets and also obtained partnerships with Spice, ZTE, and Intex in India running on the OS. However the OS couldn’t sustain itself in the long run.

However, even though Mozilla was struggling to move beyond the desktop version, the company saw record revenues in 2015.

