Skype will stop working from March 1, confirms Microsoft

The clients impacted by the decision are on Windows and Mac, and Microsoft states that updating to the latest versions is the only way to continue using the service without interruption.

Microsoft has announced March 1 as the deadline for users to migrate to the latest version of Skype clients on the desktop, explaining that older releases would no longer log in beyond this date.

The termination of the old Skype versions comes as a part of the company’s shift to a more modern architecture for the VoIP platform, which enables more advanced features, such as video message saving, cloud file sharing, and mobile group calling.

The clients impacted by the decision are on Windows and Mac, and Microsoft states that updating to the latest versions is the only way to continue using the service without interruption.

“Because we want to provide our users with the best possible Skype experience, necessary changes must be made along the way. So beginning March, users running older versions of Skype for Windows desktop (7.16 and below) or Skype for Mac (7.0 to 7.18) will no longer be able to sign in. if you’re one of those users, all you will need to do is download the new update,” Microsoft explains.

As far as Windows 10 users are concerned, Microsoft’s decision to kill off old versions of the Skype client should not impact them in a substantial manner because the operating system already comes with a built-in Skype preview universal app.

Overall, Microsoft cannot be blamed for rendering the old versions of Skype obsolete, reason being the firm is moving to a modern infrastructure that allows for so many new features.