Technology, In Other News

Yahoo CEO gives up bonus, takes responsibility for hack

AP
Published Mar 2, 2017, 9:07 am IST
Updated Mar 2, 2017, 10:38 am IST
Mayer won't be paid her annual bonus nor receive a potentially lucrative stock award
Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer
 Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer

Yahoo is punishing CEO Marissa Mayer and parting ways with its top lawyer for the mishandling of two security breaches that exposed the personal information of more than 1 billion users and already have cost the company $350 million.

Mayer won't be paid her annual bonus nor receive a potentially lucrative stock award because a Yahoo investigation concluded her management team reacted too slowly to one breach discovered in 2014.

Yahoo's general counsel, Ronald Bell, resigned without severance pay for his department's lackadaisical response to the security lapses.

Alex Stamos, Yahoo's top security officer at the time of the 2014 breach, left the company in 2015.

Although Yahoo's security team uncovered evidence that a hacker backed by an unnamed foreign government had pried into user accounts in 2014, executives "failed to act sufficiently" on that knowledge, according to the results of an internal investigation disclosed Wednesday. At that time, Yahoo only notified 26 people that their accounts had been breached.

The report didn't identify the negligent executives, but it chastised the company's legal department for not looking more deeply into the 2014 breach. Because of that, the incident "was not properly investigated and analyzed at the time," the report concluded.

Bell declined to comment through his spokeswoman, Marcy Simon.

Yahoo didn't disclose the 2014 breach until last September when it began notifying at least 500 million users that their email addresses, birth dates, answers to security questions, and other personal information may have been stolen. Three months later, Yahoo revealed it had uncovered a separate hack in 2013 affecting about 1 billion accounts, including some that were also hit in 2014.

The breaches, the two biggest in internet history, have already exacted a major toll.

Yahoo already lowered the sales price of its email and other digital services to Verizon Communications from $4.83 billion to $4.48 billion to account for the potential backlash from the breaches. That deal was reached last July, two months before Verizon and the rest of the world learned about Yahoo's lax security.

More than 40 lawsuits also have been filed seeking damages for the breaches. If Yahoo's sale to Verizon is completed as expected later this year, a successor company called Altaba Inc. will be responsible for paying those legal claims.

Yahoo's handling and disclosure of the breaches is also under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Federal Trade Commission. The Sunnyvale, California, company says it has spent $16 million investigating the breaches and covering the legal expenses so far.

In a blog post on Yahoo's Tumblr service , Mayer said she didn't learn about the scope of the breaches until September and then tried to set things right. "However, I am the CEO of the company and since this incident happened during my tenure, I have agreed to forgo my annual bonus and my annual equity grant," Mayer wrote.

In its report, Yahoo's board said it decided to withhold a cash bonus that otherwise would have been paid to her. Mayer is eligible to receive a bonus of up to $2 million annually. The board said it accepted Mayer's offer to relinquish her annual stock award, which is typically worth millions of dollars.

Mayer said she wants the board to distribute her bonus to Yahoo's entire workforce of 8,500 employees. The board didn't say if it would do so.

Losing her bonus and annual stock award probably won't be too painful for Mayer, who is already rich after working for more than a decade as a top executive at Google and then as Yahoo's CEO for the past 4 1/2 years. She is also in line for a $44 million severance package if she doesn't go to work for Verizon after the sale closes

Tags: yahoo, data breach, marissa mayer

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were snapped at various locations in Mumbai, the most notable one being Sunny Pawar who made an apperance at the Oscars. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sunny Pawar returns after Oscars, Kapoors return from Dubai wedding
Vidya Balan, Arshad Warsi and several other stars were seen at the launch of the book 'The Wrong Turn' written by Sanjay Chopra and Namita Roy Ghose. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya, Arshad, other stars come out in style for a book launch
Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were seen on the sets of the reality shows 'Indian Idol' and 'The Voice India' on Tuesday to promote their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania.' (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia-Varun bring Badrinath Ki Dulhania flavour on reality shows
Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan and many other celebrities were seen at various events and locations on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Hrithik, Saif, other stars are a visual delight
Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and their director Shashank Khaitan were spotted at an event for Singapore Tourism on Monday to promote their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania.' (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Varun, Shashank get goofy while promoting Badrinath Ki Dulhania
Pleased with the response to their film, the team of the recent war drama 'The Ghazi Attack' held an interaction with the press on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rana, Kay Kay, Atul and team celebrate response to their film The Ghazi Attack
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Ahead of India-Australia Bengaluru Test, Michael Clarke tries hand at tuk tuk

Michael Clarke shared a 22-second video on his official Facebook page where he is seen driving the much loved auto-rickshaw. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Luis Enrique to leave Barcelona at end of season

Luis Enrique won eight trophies in his three seasons as Barcelona manager, including a treble in his first campaign and a La Liga and Copa del Rey double last season. (Photo: AFP)
 

You won’t be able to pair Nokia 3310 with a Jio SIM, here’s why

Nokia 3310 is available in four colour variants—Warm Red, Yellow, both with a gloss finish, and matte finished Dark Blue and Grey.
 

Extortionist threatens to kill Alia, arrested after Mahesh Bhatt files complaint

Apart from Alia, Mahesh Bhatt has two more daughters Shaheen and Pooja.
 

Vijay Hazare Trophy:20 wickets in 52.4 overs, MS Dhoni speaks to Eden Gardens curator

After the customary handshakes, MS Dhoni headed straight to Eden Gardens curator Sujan Mukherjee's dugout and engaged in an animated discussion that lasted about five minutes. (Photo: PTI)
 

Oprah Winfrey to run for President in 2020?

Oprah has also featured in numerous films over the years. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Snap future debated as popular app makes market debut

Whether Snapchat can expand beyond its core base of teens and millennials remains a big question mark for the company.

Samsung creates office for product quality improvement

Rival Apple passed Samsung as the world's top smartphone maker in the fourth quarter.

Nokia and Airtel to collaborate on 5G and IoT applications

This effort will build on 4G in the most efficient way in terms of power, operations, and cost effectiveness, and with the highest level of quality and reliability.

Google Street View shows how trees regulate urban ecosystems

This new and relatively inexpensive method of rapidly estimating the amount of shade provided by street trees could help urban planners to identify areas of a city with low shade and prioritise the planting of new trees.

Auto industry urges caution on Nebraska autonomous car bill

Loy Todd, president of the Nebraska New Car and Truck Dealers Association.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham