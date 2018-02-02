search on deccanchronicle.com
Technology, In Other News

How to use WhatsApp on Apple iPad, Android tablet?

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 2, 2018, 3:05 pm IST
Updated Feb 2, 2018, 3:12 pm IST
With a simple trick, you can have a fully functional WhatsApp on your Android or iOS tablet.
A simple trick will allow WhatsApp users to experience the messenger on tablets. (Representative Image: Apple iPad)
 A simple trick will allow WhatsApp users to experience the messenger on tablets. (Representative Image: Apple iPad)

WhatsApp is one of the most popular apps amongst smartphone users across the world. Both the PlayStore and App Store versions have registered millions of downloads over the years, thus making it top recommended app available for free. In India, WhatsApp can almost be considered as the lifeline of text-based communication, replacing the ages-old SMS by a considerable margin. Despite the app’s hundreds of million user base, it isn’t available yet for tablets.

Even though tablets aren’t considered an important gadget in the Indian household, they still sell and their users expect to experience ‘WhatsApp-ing’ with their mates on a bigger display. However, with no official version of WhatsApp available on both iOS and Android for tablets, there seems to be no way to use WhatsApp on tablets. Or is there?

 

It turns out that a simple trick will allow WhatsApp users to experience the messenger on tablets. You must have heard of WhatsApp Web — a version of WhatsApp that runs on PC browsers. WhatsApp Web allows the user to cast one’s WhatsApp chats on a modified browser interface. The service was rolled out by WhatsApp a few years ago and requires no additional sign up or membership.

To run WhatsApp on your iPad or Android tablet, follow the steps mentioned below:

  1. You will need to have Chrome browser installed on your iPad or Android tablet. You can download it from your respective app stores on both the platforms.
  2. Open web.whatsapp.com on Chrome browser. By default, WhatsApp Web will turn down the request and direct it to WhatsApp official website.
  3. Tap on Chrome’s menu and select ‘Desktop Site’. The webpage will reload and you will be greeted with the WhatsApp Web’s home page, showing the QR Code authentication.
  4. Once you authenticate the connection through your phone, you will see your WhatsApp chats on the browser window.
  5. Do note that this method loads WhatsApp as a webpage and not an app. WhatsApp Web is meant to register only mouse input. Therefore, you will need to double tap on every button and chat head to make it work.

You can check out the pictures below for reference:

WhatsApp on tabletsStep 1: Log into WhatsApp Web on the Chrome browser and select "Request desktop Site" option.

WhatsApp on tabletsStep 2: Authenticate with your smartphone and you are good to go.

So there you have it — WhatsApp on your tablet. However, WhatsApp should roll out an official version of their app for tablets, considering the segment is witnessing growing interest.

Tags: whatsapp, android, ios, tablets




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Brazilian chef designs stunning cakes with sushi

Sushi cakes are the new must try. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Woman bites into banana infested with 'spider eggs'

Woman left disgusted by bananas after eating one infested with spider eggs. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Celebs, campaigners call for ban on crabs and lobsters being boiled alive

According to experts, crabs boiled alive for eating can remain conscious for more than two minutes. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Dance your way to a smarter you, researchers say

Dancing can help you stay more focused and make you smarter, researcher say. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Obesity crisis means stroke victims are getting younger

New statistics show that the middle-aged, between 40 to 69, make up 38 per cent of stroke victims in the UK alone. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Facebook denies 'censoring' 19th-century vagina painting

Facebook fought for five years to avoid being taken to court in France over the case.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Apple, once again, has a bad case of the iPhone jitters

Apple expected buyers to embrace the iPhone X as a revolutionary device worth its $1,000 price, but it’s still not clear how many people are willing to ante up, especially with other recently released models selling for $200 to $300 less.

Facebook denies 'censoring' 19th-century vagina painting

Facebook fought for five years to avoid being taken to court in France over the case.

Facebook is going down, Mark Zuckerberg is 'OK' with it

Videos are the next big thing for Facebook’s growth as a platform and they will be used in ways that help people connect with their friends through new experiences.

iPhone X boosts Apple’s expectations, $20 billion profit on revenue

iPhone revenues rose 13 per cent from a year ago, suggesting its newer models were gaining traction.

Google's G Suite is no Microsoft killer, yet attracts users

Microsoft’s suite is reliable and IT managers have little incentive to gamble on something new.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham